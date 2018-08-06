Tableau Software : Supporting advanced spatial analytics with changes to lines and polygon edges in Tableau

Until this release, Tableau (and most other software working with spatial files) treated all connections between points as straight lines on a map. To show the differences, consider the path between LAX airport and the London-Heathrow airport.

This is how the path would appear in Tableau 2018.1 and earlier:

As of Tableau 2018.2, we're rendering spatial lines and polygons to match the semantics of the data source! What does that mean? It means that if you're working with one of the data sources that thinks that a line connecting two points on the map should be a great circle route, we're going to render a great circle route (the shortest path connecting these points on the sphere)!

If you're working with a data source that thinks that a line connecting two points is just a straight line on the simplest rectangular projection, we're going to render that line, but we'll show it as it would appear on the Web Mercator map projection of our base map. That usually means at least some curvature, but as you can see from this image of the flight path between LAX and London-Heathrow, it's hard to see difference unless you zoom in closely.