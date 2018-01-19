TADANO : Self Report to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Concerning the Transition Program for Equipment Manufacturers

[ENGLISH TRANSLATION]

To whom it may concern:

January 19, 2018

Tadano Ltd.

Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6395

Contact: Mr. Soroku Hashikura

Executive Officer

Telephone: +81 (0)87-839-5600

Self Reporting to the U S. Environmental Protection Agency

Regarding U.S. Regulations

Concerning the Transition Program for Equipment Manufacturers

It is hereby notified that Tadano America Corporation (with headquarters in Houston, TX) and Tadano Mantis Corporation (with headquarters in Franklin, TN), both subsidiaries of Tadano Ltd., self-reported to the United States Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") in regards to engines mounted on construction cranes that the Tadano Group manufactured, exported into and/or sold in the United States. We apologize to our shareholders and other stakeholders for this announcement which might give rise to their concern.

1. Situation and background:

The EPA established the Transition Program for Equipment Manufacturers ("TPEM")*, as a program for accommodating equipment manufacturers with flexibility in complying with more demanding exhaust emissions regulations. We became aware that certain TPEM requirements likely were not met. Tadano America and Tadano Mantis submitted a self-report to EPA on December 5, 2017 that provided details learned from the company's investigation of the matter to date and described actions the company had taken to address the situation.

＊ TPEM allows for the sales of a certain limited number of cranes, with engines that do not meet the most

stringent emission control requirements that otherwise would apply, for a certain period of time in the

United States as long as the cranes and their engines meet with certain conditions.

2. The Tadano Group Response:

The Tadano Group, having become aware of the above situation, immediately requested an independent U.S. law firm to conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the matter. The Tadano Group anticipates cooperating with the United States EPA and will do its best to resolve the matter. Tadano believes it is currently selling only cranes with engines meeting the more demanding exhaust requirements. Thus, there is no impact from this announcement on cranes currently being sold in the North American market.

3. Impact on consolidated financial results:

The firm is currently in the middle of its investigation. We will make all appropriate disclosures in a timely manner if we become aware of any matter so required.

This is an English translation of the press release made originally in Japanese language in Japan. The meaning and nuance of the text of this press release in English is in its entirety subject to the Japanese language version of the press release. If there is any difference in its substance or meaning, the Japanese version shall prevail.