12/28/2017 | 04:15pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today that on December 27, 2017, the Fund repurchased 603 shares under the Fund's Discount Management Policy.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-taiwan-fund-inc-announces-share-repurchases-under-its-discount-management-policy-300575786.html

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2017
