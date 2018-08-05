Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. (2330)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg : TSMC Details Impact of Computer Virus Incident

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2018 | 10:41am CEST
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C., Aug 5, 2018 -
TSMC today provided an update on the Company's computer virus outbreak on the evening of August 3, which affected a number of computer systems and fab tools in Taiwan. The degree of infection varied by fab. TSMC contained the problem and found a solution. As of 14:00 Taiwan time, about 80% of the company's impacted tools have been recovered, and the Company expects full recovery on August 6.

TSMC expects this incident to cause shipment delays and additional costs. We estimate the impact to third quarter revenue to be about three percent, and impact to gross margin to be about one percentage point. The Company is confident shipments delayed in third quarter will be recovered in the fourth quarter 2018, and maintains its forecast of high single-digit revenue growth for 2018 in U.S. dollars given on July 19, 2018.

Most of TSMC's customers have been notified of this event, and the Company is working closely with customers on their wafer delivery schedule. The details will be communicated with each customer individually over the next few days.

This virus outbreak occurred due to misoperation during the software installation process for a new tool, which caused a virus to spread once the tool was connected to the Company's computer network. Data integrity and confidential information was not compromised. TSMC has taken actions to close this security gap and further strengthen security measures.

Disclaimer

TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2018 08:40:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG.
10:41aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC Details Impact of Computer Virus Incident
PU
08/04TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : Shares Expected To Ride Tech Surge
AQ
08/04TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : Investors have been showering cash on chip ETF amid N..
AQ
08/04TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSM) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC
AQ
08/04TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : shares rebound, end above 11,000 points
AQ
07/28TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : Shares Likely To See Renewed Selling Pressure
AQ
07/27Intel data center results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
RE
07/25TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : shares end up, nearing 11,000 point mark
AQ
07/25TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : Bourse May Crack Resistance At 11,000 Points
AQ
07/25Apple supplier LG Display slashes investment plans as losses mount
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/0351 Technology 'Safer' Dividend WallStars For August 
08/01Lam Research Is Up On Weak Outlook - What's A Trough? 
08/01Dividend Growth Model Portfolio July Update 
07/31The Battle Of Node Shrinking 
07/31International Equity Strategy Q2 2018 Commentary 
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 1 033 B
EBIT 2018 393 B
Net income 2018 355 B
Finance 2018 511 B
Yield 2018 3,42%
P/E ratio 2018 18,07
P/E ratio 2019 16,10
EV / Sales 2018 5,70x
EV / Sales 2019 5,02x
Capitalization 6 405 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 265  TWD
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Te Yin Liu Chairman
T. S. Chang Vice President-Operations
Li Mei Ho Head-Finance & Accounting, Senior Deputy GM
Michael Wu Vice President-Research & Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.209 424
INTEL CORPORATION7.52%231 276
NVIDIA CORPORATION30.28%153 025
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.04%110 461
BROADCOM INC-15.22%93 588
MICRON TECHNOLOGY28.43%61 250
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.