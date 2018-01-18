Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.    2330   TW0002330008

SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg : TSMC Reports Fourth Quarter EPS of NT$3.83

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2018 | 06:39am CET
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C., Jan 18, 2018
-- TSMC today announced consolidated revenue of NT$277.57 billion, net income of NT$99.29 billion, and diluted earnings per share of NT$3.83 (US$0.64 per ADR unit) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Year-over-year, fourth quarter revenue increased 5.9% while net income and diluted EPS both slightly decreased 0.9%. The decreases in net income and EPS were mainly due to the strong appreciation of NT dollars, which affected the operating profit margin rate negatively by about two percentage points. Compared to third quarter 2017, fourth quarter results represented a 10.1% increase in revenue and a 10.4% increase in net income. All figures were prepared in accordance with TIFRS on a consolidated basis.

In US dollars, fourth quarter revenue was $9.21 billion, which increased 10.7% from the previous quarter and increased 11.6% year-over-year.

Gross margin for the quarter was 50.0%, operating margin was 39.2%, and net profit margin was 35.8%.

In the fourth quarter, shipments of 10-nanometer accounted for 25% of total wafer revenue; 16/20-nanometer process technology accounted for 20% of total wafer revenue; and advanced technologies, defined as 28-nanometer and more advanced technologies, accounted for 63% of total wafer revenue.

TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2018 05:39:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG.
06:39a TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC Reports Fourth Quarter EPS of NT$3.83
01/17 Chip tool maker ASML posts year-end surge, sees no let-up
01/14 National Development Fund decides to invest in solar alliance
01/13 National Development Fund Decides to Invest in Solar Alliance
01/11 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : WiLAN Reaches IP Framework Agreement with TSMC
01/04 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : Patent Issued for Method for Processing Semiconductor..
2017 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : Patent Issued for TSV Formation Processes Using TSV-L..
2017 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : shares end below 10,500 points, led by electronics
2017 Samsung may lose Qualcomm business
2017 TAIWAN MOBILE : Central Bank governor lashes out at critics
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/17 After Hours Gainers / Losers (1/17/2018)
01/17 Notable earnings before Thursday?s open
01/16 Apple's iPhone Battery Replacement Could Consume Enough Cobalt To Make 26% Of..
01/10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Reports December Revenue
01/04 DIGITIMES : TSMC will supply A12 processors for next iPhones
Financials ( TWD)
Sales 2017 978 B
EBIT 2017 384 B
Net income 2017 342 B
Finance 2017 375 B
Yield 2017 3,06%
P/E ratio 2017 18,25
P/E ratio 2018 16,40
EV / Sales 2017 6,00x
EV / Sales 2018 5,27x
Capitalization 6 236 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 256  TWD
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Co-General Manager & Director
Te Yin Liu Co-General Manager & Director
Chung Mou Chang Chairman
Li Mei Ho Head-Finance & Accounting, Senior Deputy GM
Peter Leahy Bonfield Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.210 867
INTEL CORPORATION-6.33%201 895
NVIDIA CORPORATION15.24%133 387
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.93%111 290
BROADCOM LIMITED2.88%107 401
SK HYNIX INC--.--%50 751
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.