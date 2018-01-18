Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg : TSMC Reports Fourth Quarter EPS of NT$3.83

-- TSMC today announced consolidated revenue of NT$277.57 billion, net income of NT$99.29 billion, and diluted earnings per share of NT$3.83 (US$0.64 per ADR unit) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Year-over-year, fourth quarter revenue increased 5.9% while net income and diluted EPS both slightly decreased 0.9%. The decreases in net income and EPS were mainly due to the strong appreciation of NT dollars, which affected the operating profit margin rate negatively by about two percentage points. Compared to third quarter 2017, fourth quarter results represented a 10.1% increase in revenue and a 10.4% increase in net income. All figures were prepared in accordance with TIFRS on a consolidated basis.

In US dollars, fourth quarter revenue was $9.21 billion, which increased 10.7% from the previous quarter and increased 11.6% year-over-year.

Gross margin for the quarter was 50.0%, operating margin was 39.2%, and net profit margin was 35.8%.

In the fourth quarter, shipments of 10-nanometer accounted for 25% of total wafer revenue; 16/20-nanometer process technology accounted for 20% of total wafer revenue; and advanced technologies, defined as 28-nanometer and more advanced technologies, accounted for 63% of total wafer revenue.