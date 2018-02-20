Takeda Pharmaceutical : Deepens Commitment to Develop Innovative Treatments for Neurological Diseases

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:
4502) today announced that it has entered into a research,
development and commercial collaboration and multi-program option
agreement with Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Wave) to develop antisense
oligonucleotides for genetically-defined neurological diseases. This
partnership supports Takeda’s externalization strategy, which focuses on
collaborations that complement its internal pipeline of programs, and
represents the next generation of innovative therapies to treat diseases
with no current treatment options.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220005691/en/
“Takeda is deeply committed to pursuing innovative approaches in
neuroscience research and development,” said Emiliangelo Ratti, Head,
Neuroscience Therapeutic Area Unit at Takeda. “Our collaboration with
Wave will further enable our focus to accelerate the development of
transformational therapies for patients for whom there are currently no
treatments available.”
The first component of the collaboration with Wave will focus on
programs targeting Huntington’s disease (HD), amyotrophic lateral
sclerosis (ALS) (commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease),
frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and spinocerebellar ataxia type 3 (SCA3).
Wave is developing oligonucleotide therapeutics to target diseases that
have been historically difficult to treat with small molecules or
biologics. Their molecules are designed to reduce the expression of
disease-promoting proteins or to transform the production of
dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional
proteins, with the potential of treating the targeted disease. The first
component of this collaboration will investigate the following potential
therapies with the option to co-develop and co-commercialize after
demonstration of clinical proof of mechanism:
-
WVE-120101 and WVE-120102, which selectively target mutant huntingtin
and are currently in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of
HD
-
WVE-3972-01, which targets C9ORF72 and is expected to be
evaluated in clinical studies for the treatment of ALS and FTD
beginning in Q4 2018
-
Program targeting ATXN3 for the treatment of SCA3
The second component of the collaboration provides Takeda with the
rights to exclusively license multiple preclinical programs targeting
other neurological disorders including Alzheimer’s disease and
Parkinson’s disease. At any one time during a four-year term, the
companies may collaborate on up to six preclinical programs.
“At Takeda, we are focused on partnering with companies that share our
research focus and commitment to deliver transformative medicines to
patients,” said Daniel Curran, M.D., Head, Center for External
Innovation at Takeda. “Wave’s expertise in optimizing oligonucleotides
offers a complementary approach to programs that Takeda is currently
pursuing for neurological disorders, maximizing our potential for
success, and their pipeline and focus are closely aligned with our own.”
This collaboration with Wave is part of Takeda’s overall partnership
strategy and deepened commitment in neuroscience, which also includes
recently signed collaboration agreements with Mindstrong Health to
explore the development of digital biomarkers for selected mental health
conditions, and Denali Therapeutics, a company with an innovative
platform technology for transporting antibodies into the brain, to
develop and commercialize therapies for neurodegenerative diseases.
About Takeda Neuroscience
Neuroscience is a core therapeutic area for Takeda. Our aspiration is to
provide innovative medicines for targeted patient populations suffering
from neuropsychiatric disorders for whom there are no treatments
available. We identify targets either genetically linked with specific
neuropsychiatric disorders or with high association to the disease
pathophysiology, design and operationalize clinical trials in novel ways
in an effort to overcome historical challenges, and collaborate with
patients, academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology
partners, payors, regulators and prescribers to integrate their unique
expertise and perspective. Takeda’s current portfolio consists of four
approved medicines to treat adults with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD),
Alzheimer’s-type dementia, insomnia and multiple sclerosis. In addition,
there are many novel compounds in clinical development for targeted
patient populations.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:
4502) is a global, research and development-driven pharmaceutical
company committed to bringing better health and a brighter future to
patients by translating science into life-changing medicines. Takeda
focuses its R&D efforts on oncology, gastroenterology and neuroscience
therapeutic areas plus vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and
with partners to stay at the leading edge of innovation. New innovative
products, especially in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as
Takeda’s presence in emerging markets, are currently fueling the growth
of Takeda. Approximately 30,000 Takeda employees are committed to
improving quality of life for patients, working with Takeda’s partners
in health care in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com/newsroom/.
Takeda’s Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements.”
Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements
of historical fact, including plans, strategies and expectations for the
future, statements regarding the expected timing of filings and
approvals relating to the transaction, the expected timing of the
completion of the transaction, the ability to complete the transaction
or to satisfy the various closing conditions, future revenues and
profitability from or growth or any assumptions underlying any of the
foregoing. Statements made in the future tense, and words such as
“anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “continue,” “believe,” “plan,”
“estimate,” “pro forma,” “intend,” “potential,” “target,” “forecast,”
“guidance,” “outlook,” “seek,” “assume,” “will,” “may,” “should,” and
similar expressions are intended to qualify as forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and
assumptions made by management that are believed to be reasonable,
though they are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Investors
and security holders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results or experience to differ materially from that
expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of these
risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: required
regulatory approvals for the transaction may not be obtained in a timely
manner, if at all; the conditions to closing of the transaction may not
be satisfied; competitive pressures and developments; applicable laws
and regulations; the success or failure of product development programs;
actions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; changes in
exchange rates; and claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy
of marketed products or product candidates in development.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak
only as of the date of this press release, and neither Wave nor Takeda
undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking
statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances
after the date of the forward-looking statement. If one or more of these
statements is updated or corrected, investors and others should not
conclude that additional updates or corrections will be made.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220005691/en/