Takeda Pharmaceutical : Recognized as a Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporation for Third Consecutive Year

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TOKYO:4502], (“Takeda”) is proud to be named by Corporate Knights as one of the 2018 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World (Global 100) for the third consecutive year. This distinction is based on 17 key performance indicators including financial management, clean revenue, and supplier performance. Takeda performed in the top 25% on innovation capacity, receiving notable recognition for its leadership diversity. Global 100 companies in 2018 represent the top 1.3% in the world on sustainability performance. The Index launched in 2005; results are disclosed annually at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

As a LEAD company within the United Nations Global Compact, Takeda’s established track record in sustainability is guided by long-term international targets such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Takeda is the only Japanese pharmaceutical company and among the four companies from Japan to make the final 100 in 2018, and one of just ten pharmaceutical companies in the world to be listed.

“Takeda is honored to be recognized once again for our commitment to sustainability, particularly alongside such distinguished global corporations,” said Haruhiko Hirate, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Officer. “We strive to create and maximize long-term economic, social, and environmental value worldwide, led by our unique and diverse corporate governance, through our corporate social responsibility (CSR), which contributes to the lasting health of patients worldwide through long-term investments in disease prevention, capacity building, and access to healthcare. As a company, Takeda strives for Better Health and a Brighter Future for people worldwide through leading innovation in medicine, together with the global community.”

In addition to the Global 100 Index, Takeda is recognized by multiple Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) valuations.



Name of Index/Investment

Universe/Ratings Company/

Organization Conducting

Assessment Country Honors Awarded Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index S&P Dow Jones Indices US 8th consecutive year FTSE4Good Global Index FTSE Russel UK 13th consecutive year Ethibel EXCELLENCE Investment Register Forum Ethibel BEL three times Prime Status Oekom GER first time

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO:4502) is a global, research and development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better health and a brighter future to patients by translating science into life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology, gastroenterology and neuroscience therapeutic areas plus vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay at the leading edge of innovation. Innovative products, especially in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as Takeda’s presence in emerging markets, are currently fueling the growth of Takeda. Approximately 30,000 Takeda employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients, working with Takeda’s partners in health care in more than 70 countries.

