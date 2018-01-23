Takeda Pharmaceutical : Recognized as a Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporation for Third Consecutive Year

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TOKYO:4502],
(“Takeda”) is proud to be named by Corporate Knights as one of
the 2018
Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World (Global
100) for the third consecutive year. This distinction is based
on 17 key performance indicators including financial management, clean
revenue, and supplier performance. Takeda performed in the top 25% on
innovation capacity, receiving notable recognition for its leadership
diversity. Global 100 companies in 2018 represent the top 1.3% in the
world on sustainability performance. The Index launched in 2005; results
are disclosed annually at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
As a LEAD
company within the United Nations Global Compact, Takeda’s established
track record in sustainability is guided by long-term international
targets such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Takeda is the
only Japanese pharmaceutical company and among the four companies from
Japan to make the final 100 in 2018, and one of just ten pharmaceutical
companies in the world to be listed.
“Takeda is honored to be recognized once again for our commitment to
sustainability, particularly alongside such distinguished global
corporations,” said Haruhiko Hirate, Corporate Communications & Public
Affairs Officer. “We strive to create and maximize long-term economic,
social, and environmental value worldwide, led by our unique and diverse
corporate governance, through our corporate
social responsibility (CSR), which contributes to the lasting health
of patients worldwide through long-term investments in disease
prevention, capacity building, and access to healthcare. As a company,
Takeda strives for Better Health and a Brighter Future for people
worldwide through leading innovation in medicine, together with the
global community.”
|
In addition to the Global 100 Index, Takeda is recognized by
multiple Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) valuations.
|
Name of Index/Investment
Universe/Ratings
|
|
Company/
Organization Conducting
Assessment
|
|
Country
|
|
Honors Awarded
|
Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index
|
|
S&P Dow Jones Indices
|
|
US
|
|
8th consecutive year
|
FTSE4Good Global Index
|
|
FTSE Russel
|
|
UK
|
|
13th consecutive year
|
Ethibel EXCELLENCE Investment Register
|
|
Forum Ethibel
|
|
BEL
|
|
three times
|
Prime Status
|
|
Oekom
|
|
GER
|
|
first time
|
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Takeda Pharmaceutical
Company Limited (TOKYO:4502) is a global, research and
development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better
health and a brighter future to patients by translating science into
life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology,
gastroenterology and neuroscience therapeutic areas plus vaccines.
Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay at the
leading edge of innovation. Innovative products, especially in oncology
and gastroenterology, as well as Takeda’s presence in emerging markets,
are currently fueling the growth of Takeda. Approximately 30,000 Takeda
employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients,
working with Takeda’s partners in health care in more than 70 countries.
For
more information, visit https://www.takeda.com/newsroom/.
Additional information about Takeda is available through its Sustainable
Value Report, https://www.takeda.com/corporate-responsibility/Sustainable-Value-Report/.
