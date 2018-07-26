Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TAKKT AG    TTK   DE0007446007

TAKKT AG (TTK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TAKKT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 09:00am CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TAKKT AG
TAKKT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.07.2018 / 08:58
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway Oslo
Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 Jul 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 2.99 % 0.40 % 3.39 % 65610331
Previous notification 3.01 % 0.33 % 3.34 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007446007 0 1960904 0 % 2.99 %
Total 1960904 2.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Shares on Loan (right to recall) at any time 262548 0.40 %
    Total 262548 0.40 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Norges Bank % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


26.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.takkt.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

708083  26.07.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=708083&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAKKT AG
09:00aTAKKT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
07:10a2018-07-26 TAKKT AG : TAKKT with good growth in the second quarter
PU
07:05aTAKKT AG : TAKKT with good growth in the second quarter
EQ
06/01CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 30.05.2 : 03 CET/CEST - TAKKT AG: Release according..
EQ
05/30TAKKT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
05/242018-05-24 TAKKT AG : TAKKT Acquires Swedish Direct Marketer for Business Equipm..
PU
05/24TAKKT AG : TAKKT Acquires Swedish Direct Marketer for Business Equipment
EQ
05/09TAKKT AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/082018-05-08 TAKKT AG : Shareholders' Meeting Approves Unchanged Dividend of 55 Ce..
PU
05/08TAKKT AG : Shareholders' Meeting Approves Unchanged Dividend of 55 Cents per Sha..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 150 M
EBIT 2018 124 M
Net income 2018 81,6 M
Debt 2018 129 M
Yield 2018 3,36%
P/E ratio 2018 12,79
P/E ratio 2019 11,96
EV / Sales 2018 1,05x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 1 080 M
Chart TAKKT AG
Duration : Period :
TAKKT AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKKT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 19,7 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Felix A. Zimmermann Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Gemkow Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claude Tomaszewski Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Kniehl Member-Supervisory Board
Florian Funck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKKT AG-13.81%1 268
CANON INC-16.22%42 446
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-1.66%21 303
RICOH CO LTD-1.51%7 002
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-26.87%6 985
XEROX CORP-15.03%6 403