News Summary

TAL EDUCATION ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against TAL Education Group - TAL

07/31/2018 | 04:51am CEST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until August 17, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), if they purchased the Company’s securities between April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

TAL Education investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-tal-education-group-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

TAL and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On June 13, 2018, a report by Muddy Waters Research alleged a wide range of illicit activity by TAL, including that it “has been fraudulently overstating its profits since at least FY2016,” and that “TAL combines the old school China fraud playbook of simply penciling in more favorable numbers with the more sophisticated asset parking fraud of Enron.”

On this news, the price of TAL’s shares plummeted $4.54 per share, or over 9%, to close at $41.11 on June 13, 2018.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 575 M
EBIT 2019 304 M
Net income 2019 275 M
Finance 2019 1 443 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 73,99
P/E ratio 2020 44,18
EV / Sales 2019 6,88x
EV / Sales 2020 4,51x
Capitalization 19 153 M
Technical analysis trends TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 40,3 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bang Xin Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yun Feng Bai President
Ya Chao Liu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Rong Luo Chief Financial Officer
Yan Huang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)10.03%19 153
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC29.10%5 819
KROTON EDUCACIONAL-35.45%5 064
BENESSE HOLDINGS INC0.50%3 728
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 692
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC5.68%3 440
