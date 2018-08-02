TAL EDUCATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against TAL Education Group - TAL

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
August 17, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), if they
purchased the Company’s securities between April 26, 2018 and June 13,
2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the
United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
About the Lawsuit
TAL and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose
material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On June 13, 2018, a report by Muddy Waters Research alleged a wide range
of illicit activity by TAL, including that it “has been fraudulently
overstating its profits since at least FY2016,” and that “TAL combines
the old school China fraud playbook of simply penciling in more
favorable numbers with the more sophisticated asset parking fraud of
Enron.”
On this news, the price of TAL’s shares plummeted $4.54 per share, or
over 9%, to close at $41.11 on June 13, 2018.
