Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TAL Education Group (ADR)    TAL

TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR) (TAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TAL EDUCATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against TAL Education Group - TAL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 05:48pm CEST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 17, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), if they purchased the Company’s securities between April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of TAL and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-tal/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by August 17, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

TAL and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On June 13, 2018, a report by Muddy Waters Research alleged a wide range of illicit activity by TAL, including that it “has been fraudulently overstating its profits since at least FY2016,” and that “TAL combines the old school China fraud playbook of simply penciling in more favorable numbers with the more sophisticated asset parking fraud of Enron.”

On this news, the price of TAL’s shares plummeted $4.54 per share, or over 9%, to close at $41.11 on June 13, 2018.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)
05:48pTAL EDUCATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
08/01TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR) : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses ..
AC
07/31LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
07/31TAL EDUCATION ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000..
BU
07/30TAL ALERT NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action La..
PR
07/30TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR) : TAL Education Group Reminder: Pawar Announces Import..
AC
07/30TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR) : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses ..
AC
07/26TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR) : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses ..
AC
07/26TAL EDUCATION : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26TAL EDUCATION : Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the First Fiscal Quart..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26TAL Education Group 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/26TAL Education Group (TAL) on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/26PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (7/26/2018) 
07/26TAL Education beats by $0.06, beats on revenue 
07/25TAL Education -2.9% on fourth Muddy Waters short report 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 571 M
EBIT 2019 304 M
Net income 2019 275 M
Finance 2019 1 416 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 70,81
P/E ratio 2020 42,20
EV / Sales 2019 6,09x
EV / Sales 2020 3,98x
Capitalization 17 071 M
Chart TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)
Duration : Period :
TAL Education Group (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 40,2 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bang Xin Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yun Feng Bai President
Ya Chao Liu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Rong Luo Chief Financial Officer
Yan Huang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)10.87%17 071
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC32.49%5 620
KROTON EDUCACIONAL-37.55%4 961
BENESSE HOLDINGS INC1.74%3 750
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 535
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC10.69%3 315
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.