Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TAL Education Group (ADR)    TAL

TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR) (TAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TAL Education Group (ADR) : DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against TAL Education Group and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against TAL Education Group (''TAL'' or ''the Company'') (NYSE: TAL) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/504792/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 17, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market throughout the class period. TAL overstated its net income, while income was dropping at the same time. Based on this fact, public statements about the Company?s business prospects and performance were materially false and misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about TAL, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)
08:01pTAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR) : DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Fi..
AC
06:30aTAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR) : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action ..
AC
08/06TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR) : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Annou..
AC
08/06TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR) : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses ..
AC
08/06TAL EDUCATION : to Hold Annual General Meeting on August 27, 2018
PU
08/03TAL EDUCATION : AI helping China's classrooms to evolve
AQ
08/02TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR) : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class ..
AC
08/02TAL EDUCATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
08/01TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR) : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses ..
AC
07/31LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26TAL Education Group 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/26TAL Education Group (TAL) on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/26PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (7/26/2018) 
07/26TAL Education beats by $0.06, beats on revenue 
07/25TAL Education -2.9% on fourth Muddy Waters short report 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 551 M
EBIT 2019 301 M
Net income 2019 274 M
Finance 2019 1 416 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 70,29
P/E ratio 2020 42,25
EV / Sales 2019 6,69x
EV / Sales 2020 4,37x
Capitalization 18 482 M
Chart TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)
Duration : Period :
TAL Education Group (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 40,0 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bang Xin Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yun Feng Bai President
Ya Chao Liu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Rong Luo Chief Financial Officer
Yan Huang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)9.66%18 482
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC31.48%5 676
KROTON EDUCACIONAL-35.83%5 149
BENESSE HOLDINGS INC1.25%3 741
ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC31.39%3 328
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC8.41%3 290
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.