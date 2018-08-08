Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TAL Education Group (ADR)    TAL

TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR) (TAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TAL Education : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of August 17th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against TAL Education Group (TAL)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 01:30am CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the August 17, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL) securities between April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). TAL investors have until August 17, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their TAL investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company overstated its net income; (2) that the Company’s net income was deteriorating; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about TAL’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of TAL during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 17, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)
01:30aTAL EDUCATION : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of August 1..
BU
08/07TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR) : DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Fi..
AC
08/07TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR) : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action ..
AC
08/06TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR) : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Annou..
AC
08/06TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR) : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses ..
AC
08/06TAL EDUCATION : to Hold Annual General Meeting on August 27, 2018
PU
08/03TAL EDUCATION : AI helping China's classrooms to evolve
AQ
08/02TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR) : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class ..
AC
08/02TAL EDUCATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
08/01TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR) : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses ..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26TAL Education Group 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/26TAL Education Group (TAL) on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/26PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (7/26/2018) 
07/26TAL Education beats by $0.06, beats on revenue 
07/25TAL Education -2.9% on fourth Muddy Waters short report 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 551 M
EBIT 2019 301 M
Net income 2019 274 M
Finance 2019 1 416 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 70,29
P/E ratio 2020 42,25
EV / Sales 2019 6,69x
EV / Sales 2020 4,37x
Capitalization 18 482 M
Chart TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)
Duration : Period :
TAL Education Group (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 40,0 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bang Xin Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yun Feng Bai President
Ya Chao Liu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Rong Luo Chief Financial Officer
Yan Huang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)9.66%18 482
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC31.48%5 676
KROTON EDUCACIONAL-35.83%5 149
BENESSE HOLDINGS INC3.61%3 741
ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC31.39%3 328
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC8.41%3 290
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.