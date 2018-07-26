Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Talend SA ADR    TLND

TALEND SA ADR (TLND)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Talend Helps Healthcare Analytics Company Integrate and Rapidly Analyze Real-World Data in the Cloud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud integration solutions, today announced that Decision Resources Group (DRG), a premier provider of high-value healthcare data, analytics and insights products and services, is using Talend Cloud to power its Real World Data Platform, a comprehensive claims and electronic health record repository that covers more than 90% of the US healthcare system. Together with Talend and Snowflake’s cloud data warehouse, DRG built a trusted single source of truth for its customers to understand the market, optimize patient access to treatments, and meaningfully engage with both patients and physicians.

To extend its competitive edge, DRG needed to organize and combine a number of healthcare data sources, analyze information faster, and deliver more insightful analysis via several channels. With Talend Cloud, DRG has been able to scale-up and succeed in the fast-growing analytics area of healthcare market intelligence.

“Talend is keeping us at the cutting edge of healthcare data management by integrating new technologies as they become popular, without the need for us to re-tool,” said Sven Junkergard, CTO, DRG. “Healthcare data isn’t always stored in a structured way, so we have to analyze millions of records and group data to get a picture of our sphere of influence. Talend drives all of that in the cloud—our algorithms get coded and executed in the Talend environment—and enables us to better serve our patients and physicians.”

In working with Talend, DRG is now 150 percent more productive and supports five times as many users, at no extra cost. Within three months of using Talend’s solutions, the company was able to onboard more than 100 terabytes of data to its system to support its various services. DRG’s IT staff now serves a large number of users who get their answers faster, which enables them to deliver products and services to market sooner.

“In order to provide their clients with comprehensive healthcare insights, DRG needed to organize and combine a number of data sources, analyze information faster, and deliver it via several channels,” said Ciaran Dynes, SVP of Product, Talend. “Talend has enabled DRG to navigate, structure, and quickly analyze large volumes of data. We’re proud to be a key player in helping DRG build trust with customers and the healthcare market as a whole.”

Additional information on how DRG is using Talend can be found here. For more information on other innovative customer use cases and Talend’s entire portfolio of solutions, visit www.talend.com.

Like this story? Tweet this: .@Talend helps @DRGinsights provide better healthcare services for patients and physicians through data: https://bit.ly/2kerC3S

About TalendTalend (Nasdaq: TLND), a leader in cloud integration solutions, liberates data from legacy infrastructure and puts more of the right data to work for your business, faster. Talend Cloud delivers a single platform for data integration across public, private, and hybrid cloud, as well as on-premises environments, and enables greater collaboration between IT and business teams. Combined with an open, native, and extensible architecture for rapidly embracing market innovations, Talend allows you to cost-effectively meet the demands of ever-increasing data volumes, users, and use cases.

Over 1,500 global enterprise customers have chosen Talend to put their data to work including GE, HP Inc., and Domino’s. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld, and SD Times. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

0_int_talend.png 


Chris Taylor, VP, Corp. Communications
Talend
408-674-1238
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TALEND SA ADR
02:01pTalend Helps Healthcare Analytics Company Integrate and Rapidly Analyze Real-..
GL
07/25TALEND : Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tool..
AQ
07/24TALEND : Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tool..
AQ
07/13TALEND : Omron Healthcare Selects Talend to Utilize IoT Data from Medical Device..
AQ
07/10Talend to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on August ..
GL
07/02Tableau Executive Mark Nelson Joins Talend Board of Directors
GL
06/27TALEND : Recognized as a Leader in Big Data by DBTA Top 100, SD Times 100
AQ
06/19Talend Helps Office Depot Europe Deliver Trusted Data
GL
06/12Talend Named a Leader in New Big Data Fabric Report from Premier Analyst Firm
GL
06/04TALEND : New Talend and Snowflake Features Enable Faster Cloud Analytics Migrati..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/15TALEND : A Big Data Disruptor 
06/28Talend +2.3% as Citi steps to Buy 
05/13TALEND : Expensive Despite Revenue Acceleration 
05/11Talend SA 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/11Talend -6% after Q1 rev beat, in-line and better guide 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 203 M
EBIT 2018 -13,6 M
Net income 2018 -31,4 M
Finance 2018 97,5 M
Yield 2018 0,05%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 8,57x
EV / Sales 2019 6,64x
Capitalization 1 839 M
Chart TALEND SA ADR
Duration : Period :
Talend SA ADR Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALEND SA ADR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 63,9 $
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Tuchen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Singh Chairman
Ram Bartov Chief Financial Officer
Laurent Bride Chief Technology Officer
Eric Johnson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALEND SA ADR65.74%1 839
ORACLE CORPORATION3.53%193 763
SAP8.08%145 485
INTUIT37.69%55 372
SERVICENOW INC41.01%32 669
HEXAGON21.83%19 664
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.