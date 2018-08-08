SFR: signs SPA to Acquire Talisman Springfield JV Interests

ASX Announcement

8 August 2018

SANDFIRE SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TALISMAN'S

30% INTEREST IN THE SPRINGFIELD JOINT VENTURES, WA

Transaction will consolidate 100% ownership of the high-grade Monty Copper-Gold-Mine

Further to its ASX announcement of 8 June 2018, Sandfire Resources NL (ASX: SFR; Sandfire) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding conditional Sale and Purchase Agreement with Talisman Mining Limited (ASX: TLM; Talisman) to acquire Talisman's 30% interest in the Springfield Exploration and Mining Joint Ventures in the Doolgunna region of WA (Transaction).

The purchase price comprises $72.3 million for Talisman's subsidiary, Talisman A Pty Ltd, on a debt-free and cash-free basis and an ongoing 1% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty payable to Talisman on any future discoveries at the Springfield Joint Ventures (NSR Royalty). Sandfire will also be required to pay stamp duty in relation to the Transaction and has also incurred other transaction costs.

Through its acquisition of Talisman A, Sandfire will also assume the existing 2.25% gross revenue royalty held by Taurus Mining Finance Fund payable on 30% of the copper and gold produced from the Monty deposit area, capped at 29,700t of copper and 16,500oz of gold from the Monty deposit area (based on a 30% revenue share).

Consolidation of 100% ownership of the Monty copper-gold mine and surrounding exploration tenure strengthens Sandfire's exploration and development pipeline in the Bryah Basin. The Springfield Joint Ventures include the Monty copper-gold deposit, currently being developed as a new satellite underground mine to feed Sandfire's nearby DeGrussa Copper-Gold Mine (the Springfield Mining Joint Venture) and the surrounding exploration tenements (the Springfield Exploration Joint Venture). The package also includes Talisman's interest in the Halloween West Project (see Figure 1).

Figure 1: Location Plan showing the Springfield Joint Venture and Halloween West tenements relative to Sandfire's 100%-owned Doolgunna Project.

As previously advised, Sandfire will fund the acquisition from existing cash reserves on hand of $243 million (unaudited group cash as at 30 June 2018).

With the satisfaction of all of the other conditions outlined in Sandfire's ASX release of 8 June 2018, completion of the Transaction is now subject only to approval by a simple majority of Talisman's shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held approximately 6-8 weeks from the date of this announcement.

As set out in Talisman's corresponding market announcement, the Board of Talisman unanimously recommends that Talisman shareholders vote in favour of the Transaction and the Talisman directors also intend to vote, or procure the voting of, any Talisman shares respectively held or controlled by them at the relevant time in favour of the Talisman shareholder resolution to approve the Transaction.

In that same announcement, Talisman also notes that:

"Talisman has been informed by Mr Kerry Harmanis that, based on the terms of the Proposed Transaction as set out in [Talisman's announcement dated 8 August 2018] announcement, he intends to vote, or procure the voting of, any shares in Talisman held or controlled by him (or his associates) at the relevant time in favour of that shareholder resolution to approve the Proposed Transaction."

Sandfire CEO Karl Simich said, "We are pleased to be progressing this transaction to consolidate our interests in the Monty Project and surrounding tenement interests. While copper prices have come down in recent weeks we remain committed to this acquisition and its value for shareholders of Sandfire and Talisman, and strongly believe in the building future strength in the copper market."

Figure 2: Regional Location Plan showing Sandfire's holdings across the Greater Doolgunna Project, including farm-in joint ventures.

Forward-Looking Statements

