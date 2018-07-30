Talisman Mining : Update on Sale of Interest in Springfield JV

30 July 2018

Update on Sale of Interest in Springfield JV

Talisman Mining Ltd (ASX: TLM, Talisman) refers to its announcements on and after 8 June 2018 regarding its in-principle agreement with Sandfire Resources NL (Sandfire), its partner in the Monty Mining Joint Venture and Springfield Exploration Joint Venture (collectively the Springfield JV), for Sandfire to acquire Talisman A Pty Ltd, the subsidiary company that holds Talisman's 30% interest in the Springfield JV.

Talisman and Sandfire continue to progress negotiations regarding the transaction documents, including the Share Sale Agreement and NSR Royalty Agreement, but those documents have not yet been agreed. As announced previously, Talisman is also awaiting the outcome of other conditions to the proposed transaction announced on 8 June 2018.

Consequently, Talisman and Sandfire have agreed to extend the Term Sheet for the proposed transaction so that the new deadline for preparation and execution by Talisman and Sandfire of a Share Sale Agreement and NSR Royalty Agreement is 4 August 2018.

Talisman continues to progress plans for a General Meeting of shareholders to be held approximately six to eight weeks after entering into the binding Share Sale Agreement and NSR Royalty Agreement in relation to the proposed transaction.

