TAMEDIA AG
Long-time COO of Allegro Group joining the Board of Directors of ricardo.ch AG

02/01/2018 | 10:05am CET

Long-time COO of Allegro Group joining the Board of Directors of ricardo.ch AG

Zurich, 1 February 2018 - Tomasz Nowak is joining the Board of Directors of ricardo.ch AG. The experienced digital expert has held various positions at Allegro Group in Poland for several years, most recently as Chief Operating Officer for the transaction-based e-commerce platforms. Allegro Group with over 20 million registered members and approximately one million items sold every day is the clear leader in online shopping in Poland.

Christoph Brand, Member of the Management Board and Head of Classifieds & Marketplaces of Tamedia as well as Chairman of the Board of ricardo.ch AG: "Tomasz brings his expertise in the management of successful e-commerce platforms to ricardo.ch. His experience at Allegro Group, the most important e-commerce player in the Polish market, is an ideal match for ricardo.ch and therefore provides an important strategic contribution to the further development of the largest online marketplace in Switzerland. I am delighted to welcome him to the Board of Directors of ricardo.ch."

Other Board members of ricardo.ch AG are Thomas Gresch, Group CTO Tamedia, Andreas Schlenker, Head of M&A Classifieds, Marketplaces & Ventures Tamedia and Christian Kunz, Co-founder and CEO of BitsaboutMe.

Contact

Simon Marquard, Digital Communication Manager Tamedia

+41 44 248 41 94, [email protected]

About Tamedia

Tamedia is the leading private media group in Switzerland. The digital platforms, daily and weekly newspapers and magazines of Tamedia offer overview, classification and selection. The company was founded in 1893 and employs a staff of approximately 3,400 in Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Israel, Luxembourg and Serbia. It has been traded at the Swiss stock exchange since 2000.

Further information for media representatives about Tamedia:

www.tamedia.ch/en/group/newsroom

A series of new pictures about Tamedia, including pictures of corporate buildings with the new logo mounted and on display, are to be found and downloadable free of charge in the photo gallery, the new corporate design and logo being introduced in January 2017.

www.tamedia.ch




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
[email protected]
+41 41 763 00 50
