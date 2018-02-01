Long-time COO of Allegro Group joining the Board of Directors of ricardo.ch AG

Zurich, 1 February 2018 - Tomasz Nowak is joining the Board of Directors of ricardo.ch AG. The experienced digital expert has held various positions at Allegro Group in Poland for several years, most recently as Chief Operating Officer for the transaction-based e-commerce platforms. Allegro Group with over 20 million registered members and approximately one million items sold every day is the clear leader in online shopping in Poland.

Christoph Brand, Member of the Management Board and Head of Classifieds & Marketplaces of Tamedia as well as Chairman of the Board of ricardo.ch AG: "Tomasz brings his expertise in the management of successful e-commerce platforms to ricardo.ch. His experience at Allegro Group, the most important e-commerce player in the Polish market, is an ideal match for ricardo.ch and therefore provides an important strategic contribution to the further development of the largest online marketplace in Switzerland. I am delighted to welcome him to the Board of Directors of ricardo.ch."

Other Board members of ricardo.ch AG are Thomas Gresch, Group CTO Tamedia, Andreas Schlenker, Head of M&A Classifieds, Marketplaces & Ventures Tamedia and Christian Kunz, Co-founder and CEO of BitsaboutMe.