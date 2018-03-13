Coach : Announces Coach : x Selena Gomez Lifestyle Collection To Launch In Fall

NEW YORK, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the global success of the Selena Grace handbag and accessories in Fall 2017, Coach today announces that a new offering from Coach x Selena Gomez will launch this fall. The new collection includes Ms. Gomez' first ready-to-wear collaboration with the brand, and is designed by Ms. Gomez in collaboration with Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers.

The new collection will feature a range of outerwear, ready-to-wear, handbags, small leather goods and other accessories. The offering reflects Ms. Gomez' own personal style, and each piece is imbued with unique touches that speak to Ms. Gomez' unapologetically confident and powerful feminine spirit.

"I always look forward to designing with Selena because she has a strong point of view," said Mr. Vevers. "We wanted to bring cool new ideas to the table and I loved getting her take on clothes as much as accessories this time around."

"I am so excited to be working with Coach again," said Ms. Gomez. "Getting to create my own collection with Stuart has been such a fun process, and I can't wait for everyone to see what we have been working on over the past several months."

Coach is a global design house of modern luxury leather goods, apparel, footwear, fragrance, eyewear and a full range of lifestyle accessories. Founded in 1941, Coach has a longstanding reputation built on quality craftsmanship and is defined by its confident New York style. The brand approaches design with a modern vision, reimagining luxury for today with an authenticity and innovation that is uniquely Coach. Coach products are available in approximately 55 countries through its network of directly operated stores, travel retail shops and sales to wholesale customers and independent third party distributors, as well as through coach.com.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

