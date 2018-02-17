Log in
Targa Resources Corp. and Targa Resources Partners Announce Form 10-Ks Available

02/17/2018 | 06:57pm CET

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) ("TRC" or the "Company") and Targa Resources Partners LP ("Targa Resources Partners" or the "Partnership") have filed their respective Form 10-Ks with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the year ended December 31, 2017. Both the Company and Targa Resources Partners filed their Form 10-Ks on February 16, 2018. The reports may be accessed via the internet at www.sec.gov.

The reports are also available via the internet in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.targaresources.com, or by going directly to http://ir.targaresources.com/trc/sec.cfm. Hard copies of the report may be ordered free of charge by contacting the Company’s investor relations department by email at [email protected], or by phone at (713) 584-1133.

About Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream energy companies in North America. Targa owns, operates, acquires, and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil; storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

For more information, please visit our website at www.targaresources.com

Contact investor relations by phone at (713) 584-1133.

Sanjay Lad
Director - Investor Relations

Jennifer Kneale
Vice President - Finance

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
