TARGA RESOURCES CORP (TRGP)

TARGA RESOURCES CORP (TRGP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/03 05:34:55 pm
52.085 USD   +0.32%
05:20pTarga Resources, NextEra, Others to Develop Gas Pipeline
DJ
03:46pTarga Resources, NextEra Energy Resources, WhiteWater Midstream a..
GL
07/31TARGA RESOURCES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
News 
News

Targa Resources, NextEra, Others to Develop Gas Pipeline

08/03/2018 | 05:20pm CEST

By Michael Dabaie

Targa Resources Corp, NextEra Energy, WhiteWater Midstream LLC and MPLX LP said Friday they have signed a letter of intent to collectively develop the proposed Whistler Pipeline project.

The pipeline project would provide an outlet for increased natural gas production from the Permian Basin to markets along the Texas Gulf Coast, the companies said. Under the agreement, the companies and their producer customers would collectively commit volumes of more than 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

The Whistler project would begin operation in the fourth quarter of 2020. NextEra Energy would construct the project, which would be operated by Targa, the companies said.

Shares of Targa were up 0.2% to $52.03 Friday.

Write to Michael Dabaie at [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 956 M
EBIT 2018 464 M
Net income 2018 -33,9 M
Debt 2018 6 248 M
Yield 2018 7,02%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 111,25
EV / Sales 2018 1,76x
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
Capitalization 11 323 M
Chart TARGA RESOURCES CORP
Duration : Period :
Targa Resources Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGA RESOURCES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 54,8 $
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joe Robert Perkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Meloy President
James W. Whalen Executive Chairman
G. Clark White Executive VP-Engineering & Operations
Jennifer R. Kneale Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGA RESOURCES CORP7.23%11 323
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.10.15%63 897
ENBRIDGE INC-6.69%60 507
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-3.65%39 992
KINDER MORGAN INC-2.16%38 686
MPLX LP5.30%28 996
