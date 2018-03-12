Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Tata Consultancy Services    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES (TCS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Tata Consultancy Services : Sons to sell more than $1 billion worth of TCS shares - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 09:13am EDT

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Tata Sons [TATAS.UL], the holding company of salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, is set to sell more than $1 billion worth of shares in flagship Tata Consultancy Services in a block deal on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Tata Sons [TATAS.UL], the holding company of salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, is set to sell more than $1 billion worth of shares in flagship Tata Consultancy Services in a block deal on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Tata Sons owned 73.5 percent of TCS as of end-December.

It is planning to sell the TCS shares for 2,872 rupees to 2,925 rupees each, CNBC TV18 reported on Monday.

That would be a discount of 4.2 to 5.9 percent to TCS's Monday closing price of 3,052.15 rupees.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Euan Rocha; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
09:13aTATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : Sons to sell more than $1 billion worth of TCS share..
RE
03/09TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED : - Press Release
AQ
03/09TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : Hunan Rural Credit Union, China transforms customer ..
AQ
03/09TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : Gansu Bank, China goes live on Tata Consultancy Serv..
AQ
03/09TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : Over 1 Lakh Students From Across 63 Countries Partic..
AQ
03/08TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS ranked as fastest growing IT services brand in 2..
AQ
03/08TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : and Virgin Atlantic extend strategic partnership
AQ
03/08TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS ranked as the fastest growing IT services brand ..
AQ
03/06TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : Virgin atlantic, tcs extend partnership
AQ
03/052018 SEEMS TO BE A GOOD YEAR FOR ENT : Moshe Katri
AQ
More news
Financials ( INR)
Sales 2018 1 225 B
EBIT 2018 304 B
Net income 2018 258 B
Finance 2018 268 B
Yield 2018 1,79%
P/E ratio 2018 22,74
P/E ratio 2019 20,54
EV / Sales 2018 4,52x
EV / Sales 2019 4,04x
Capitalization 5 808 B
Chart TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Tata Consultancy Services Technical Analysis Chart | TCS | INE467B01029 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 2 796  INR
Spread / Average Target -7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajesh Gopinathan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
N. Ganapathy Subramaniam Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
V. Ramakrishnan Chief Financial Officer
K. Ananth Krishnan Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.41%89 381
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.82%146 751
ACCENTURE5.50%101 858
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING-0.20%52 674
VMWARE, INC.0.41%50 731
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS17.18%49 949
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.