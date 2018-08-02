Tata Power : CSR Programmes Reach Out to over 1.05 Million Community Members in 2017-18

-
CSR Programmes Impacted 320 villages in 13 states Integrates a 360-degree approach for social inclusion through strategic initiatives
Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company, today said that its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives reached out to over 1.05 million community members during the financial year 2017-18. In line with the Tata Group's legacy of playing an active role in improving the lives of local communities, Tata Power, during the year, took a 360-degree approach for social inclusion through strategic initiatives in the focus areas of education, livelihood & employability, water (drinking & irrigation), health & sanitation, financial inclusivity, social capital & institution building and renewable energy.
The Company's CSR initiatives covered 1.05 million community members in India across 320 villages in 13 states and one union territory (Delhi) based on its focus areas. Under financial inclusivity, the company was able to link 1.5 lakh community people to secure benefits in various government schemes. Within social capital, the company covered 95000 community members. It covered 32000 farmers and youth under farm and non-farm interventions with increased income levels. The company's focus communication to enable behavioural changes resulted in safe water, health and sanitation practices adoption by over 6.08 lakh people. Under its education excellence initiative, 1.6 lakh children's academic performance was improved.
The company has also implemented several initiatives for Employment, Entrepreneurship, Employability, Education and Essential Amenities for the communities around its operating sites, under its Affirmative Action Program. The company supported 1192 SHG (self-help Group) members from the Affirmative Action community for income generation activities like poultry, handicrafts etc., while 5228 youths from dalit and tribal communities were trained by TPSDI (Tata Power Skill Development Institute) to help find livelihood in the power sector. The company also supported 1539 dalit and tribal farmers in systemic rice intensification, improved varieties of seeds, advanced technology and integrated watershed management practices.
Supporting the philosophy of Government of India's Swachh Bharat Mission, the company collaborated with local administration for water sanitation and undertook hygiene issues to make Open Defecation Free Villages sensitizing communities through community-led total sanitation campaigns.
Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power, said, 'In line with the Tata group ethos, we at Tata Power believe in improving the quality of life of our communities and being a neighbour of choice by implementing strategic CSR initiatives.'.
Details of some of Tata Power's CSR initiatives undertaken during 2017-18
Education
In total, 1.6 lakh students covered under Education Excellence Initiative.
In locations where education programs are ongoing, learning levels are showing positive trends amongst primary schools.
Special focus for improvements is being provided through remedial classes, e-learning and teacher training programs.
21000 women covered under literacy training program
Livelihood and Employability
More than 32000 farmers and youth covered under Livelihood and Employability.
Integrated agriculture initiatives at Maithon on a covered area of 225 acres under WADI.
As a benefit due to the programs, farmers in Maval recorded increase in yield through 'Root Intensification' technique.
In Jojobera, a profit of Rs 1.47 lakh was made on a 37 acre plot of land through collective farming in 2 cycles.
Overall, TPSDI trained a total of 16205 youth out of which 53.3% were from SC/ST background.
A total of 7234 youth trained under skill development training.
70% placements were recorded for the trained youth with a median salary of Rs 10193.
Social Capital and Financial
More than 300 SHGs were formed covering 3800 SHG members from 200 villages and a gross funding of Rs 68.1 lakhs was mobilized.
In Trombay area, Project Anna Suraksha covered 4000 beneficiaries by enrolling under Right to Food Act.
3400 women members of SHG were trained in income generation activities.
