Tata Power : Jojobera teams wins big at the National Convention on Quality Concepts (NCQC) 2017

~ 2 teams from Tata Power's Jojobera plant won

amongst 1800 teams from various corporates ~ Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company, has always strived to excel in its operational performance and execution of projects. Continuing the commitment, the teams from Tata Power's Jojobera plant have been bestowed with accolades at the recently concluded National Convention on Quality Concepts (NCQC) 2017 at Mysuru, Karnataka.

The teams from Tata Power Jojobera plant were awarded for excellence in problem-solving capabilities and contribution of teams towards quality initiatives at Jojobera thermal power station. Team Tejas (Operations) and Team Parigyan (CHP) were bestowed with Par Excellence and Distinguish awards respectively. Speaking on the achievement, Mr. V V Namjoshi, Chief-Jojobera Station said, 'It's a moment of pride for us at Tata Power to celebrate the success of two teams from the Jojobera plant at the National Convention on Quality Concepts (NCQC) 2017. We take this opportunity to congratulate the team members of Team Tejas (Operations) and Team Parigyan (CHP) for their success. We are sure, we will strive hard in continuation of our journey of improvement and bring more laurels to our organisation'

This year's National Convention on Quality Concepts (NCQC) 2017 witnessed participation of around 1800 teams from different industries which included names like Tata Steel, Tata Power, Tata Motors, BHEL, NTPC, Nalco, SAIL, DVC, Neelanchal Ispat, Bokaro Steel Plant, JSW, Sonar Bangla Cement, ISP (Burnpur), GAIL, Godrej Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, NSPCL, Tata Global Beverages and many more. NCQC is a platform which not only provides the teams to showcase their abilities to deal with problems by using quality control tools but also provides an opportunity to be a part of many engaging activities like knowledge test, poster making, essay contests etc.

