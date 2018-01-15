Log in
TATA POWER COMPANY
Report
Tata Power : Jojobera teams wins big at the National Convention on Quality Concepts (NCQC) 2017

01/15/2018 | 06:44am CET

~ 2 teams from Tata Power's Jojobera plant won
amongst 1800 teams from various corporates ~

Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company, has always strived to excel in its operational performance and execution of projects. Continuing the commitment, the teams from Tata Power's Jojobera plant have been bestowed with accolades at the recently concluded National Convention on Quality Concepts (NCQC) 2017 at Mysuru, Karnataka.
The teams from Tata Power Jojobera plant were awarded for excellence in problem-solving capabilities and contribution of teams towards quality initiatives at Jojobera thermal power station. Team Tejas (Operations) and Team Parigyan (CHP) were bestowed with Par Excellence and Distinguish awards respectively.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. V V Namjoshi, Chief-Jojobera Station said, 'It's a moment of pride for us at Tata Power to celebrate the success of two teams from the Jojobera plant at the National Convention on Quality Concepts (NCQC) 2017. We take this opportunity to congratulate the team members of Team Tejas (Operations) and Team Parigyan (CHP) for their success. We are sure, we will strive hard in continuation of our journey of improvement and bring more laurels to our organisation'
This year's National Convention on Quality Concepts (NCQC) 2017 witnessed participation of around 1800 teams from different industries which included names like Tata Steel, Tata Power, Tata Motors, BHEL, NTPC, Nalco, SAIL, DVC, Neelanchal Ispat, Bokaro Steel Plant, JSW, Sonar Bangla Cement, ISP (Burnpur), GAIL, Godrej Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, NSPCL, Tata Global Beverages and many more.

NCQC is a platform which not only provides the teams to showcase their abilities to deal with problems by using quality control tools but also provides an opportunity to be a part of many engaging activities like knowledge test, poster making, essay contests etc.

Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company with a growing international presence. The Company together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities has an installed gross generation capacity of 10699 MW and a presence in all the segments of the power sector viz. Fuel Security and Logistics, Generation (thermal, hydro, solar and wind), Transmission, Distribution and Trading. It has successful public-private partnerships in Generation, Transmission and Distribution in India namely 'Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited' with Delhi Government for distribution in North Delhi, 'Powerlinks Transmission Ltd.' with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi and 'Maithon Power Ltd.' with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand. Tata Power is serving more than 2.6 million distribution consumers in India and has developed the country's first 4000 MW Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology. It is also one of the largest renewable energy players in India with a clean energy portfolio of 3310 MW. Its international presence includes strategic investments in Indonesia through a 30% stake in the leading coal company PT Kaltim Prima Coal (KPC), 26% stake in mines at PT Baramulti Suksessarana Tbk ('BSSR'); in Singapore through Trust Energy Resources to securitize coal supply and the shipping of coal for its thermal power generation operations; in South Africa through a joint venture called 'Cennergi' to develop projects in sub-Sahara Africa; in Zambia through 50:50 joint venture with ZESCO for 120 MW Hydro which has become operational in 2016; in Georgia through AGL which is a joint venture with Clean Energy, Norway & IFC for development of 187 MW hydro project and in Bhutan through a hydro project in partnership with The Royal Government of Bhutan. With its track record of technology leadership, project execution excellence, world class safety processes, customer care and driving green initiatives, Tata Power is poised for a multi-fold growth and committed to 'lighting up lives' for generations to come'. Visit us at: www.tatapower.com

Tata Power Company Limited published this content on 15 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2018 05:44:07 UTC.

