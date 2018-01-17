Tata Power : joint venture Powerlinks Transmission Limited lauded with 'Best in Class T&D Infra Asset' at 11th Enertia awards

Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company, today, announced that Powerlinks Transmission Limited (a joint venture between the Tata Power Company Limited and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited) has been honored with 'Best in Class Infra Asset South Asian Regional Grid (SARG)' at 11th Enertia awards. The award is in recognition of company's excellence in in Sustainable energy, Power & Renewables. Powerlinks Transmission Limited (PTL) imports 1550 MW of power predominantly from 1020 MW TALA Hydroelectric Project which remains the mast-head project of Engineering & Excellence in Construction for the SAARC region in hydropower. PTL was formed with a sole objective of setting up a transmission line between Siliguri in West Bengal to Mandola in Uttar Pradesh (near New Delhi), covering a distance of 1166 kms. This project was completed within the schedule time and cost and is in successful commercial operation since 2006. Speaking on the achievement, Mr Anil Sardana, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, 'We are honored to receive this prestigious award by Enertia. Since inception, the company has worked towards maintaining highest standards in its operations. Our joint venture with Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is a testimony of pioneering Public-Private Partnership(PPP) in the transmission sector in India. In our efforts to excel, we will continue to undertake best practices in ensuring smooth functioning of the transmission line. Awards like these not only acknowledge our efforts but also encourages us to go further in providing best in class results' Enertia is an engineering and technology strategy management journal on sustainable energy and power. It is supported by Mumbai- based infrastructure major Patel Engineering. 'ENERTIA Awards' recognises India's topmost power and energy companies and are benchmark awards for Excellence in the Sector. The awards focus on key areas like Super Critical Thermal Power, Hydropower, Solar Energy, Wind Energy, De-Centralized and Distributed Power, T&D, Utility & Smart Grid etc.

Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company with a growing international presence. The Company together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities has an installed gross generation capacity of 10699 MW and a presence in all the segments of the power sector viz. Fuel Security and Logistics, Generation (thermal, hydro, solar and wind), Transmission, Distribution and Trading. It has successful public-private partnerships in Generation, Transmission and Distribution in India namely 'Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited' with Delhi Government for distribution in North Delhi, 'Powerlinks Transmission Ltd.' with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi and 'Maithon Power Ltd.' with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand. Tata Power is serving more than 2.6 million distribution consumers in India and has developed the country's first 4000 MW Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology. It is also one of the largest renewable energy players in India with a clean energy portfolio of 3310 MW. Its international presence includes strategic investments in Indonesia through a 30% stake in the leading coal company PT Kaltim Prima Coal (KPC), 26% stake in mines at PT Baramulti Suksessarana Tbk ('BSSR'); in Singapore through Trust Energy Resources to securitize coal supply and the shipping of coal for its thermal power generation operations; in South Africa through a joint venture called 'Cennergi' to develop projects in sub-Sahara Africa; in Zambia through 50:50 joint venture with ZESCO for 120 MW Hydro which has become operational in 2016; in Georgia through AGL which is a joint venture with Clean Energy, Norway & IFC for development of 187 MW hydro project and in Bhutan through a hydro project in partnership with The Royal Government of Bhutan. With its track record of technology leadership, project execution excellence, world class safety processes, customer care and driving green initiatives, Tata Power is poised for a multi-fold growth and committed to 'lighting up lives' for generations to come'. Visit us at: www.tatapower.com