TATA STEEL
Tata Steel : Thyssenkrupp investor Elliott says divisions should have more say

08/01/2018 | 12:07am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Thyssenkrupp's logo is seen close to the elevator test tower in Rottweil

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott wants Thyssenkrupp to give its business divisions more autonomy to pursue promising ventures, an Elliott executive told German daily Die Welt, following a leadership crisis at the German engineering group.

Interim executives are taking the helm at Thyssen after CEO Heinrich Hiesinger and Chairman Ulrich Lehner resigned in July. Both had been at odds with investors demanding an overhaul of the industrial conglomerate.

"To become more successful, what Thyssenkrupp needs (is) more freedom to act by the corporate divisions, a more entrepreneurial approach, leaner headquarters and a more agile, flexible structure to seize opportunities," Elliott executive Franck Tuil told newspaper Die Welt.

He cited joint ventures, a more streamlined portfolio or acquisitions as possible opportunities.

In the interview, Tuil reiterated previous statements by Elliott that the activist investor was not seeking a wholesale break-up of Thyssen, though smaller divestments could be on the cards, he said. Elliott owns a stake of below 3 percent in the German conglomerate, according to its latest filings.

Thyssen, which is combining its steel business with rival Tata Steel, earlier cut its full-year profit forecast on cost overruns at plant engineering and ship building projects.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Stocks treated in this article : thyssenKrupp, Tata Steel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TATA STEEL -77.00% 126.95 End-of-day quote.-21.15%
THYSSENKRUPP -0.44% 22.82 Delayed Quote.-5.35%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 1 414 B
EBIT 2019 186 B
Net income 2019 87 744 M
Debt 2019 777 B
Yield 2019 1,68%
P/E ratio 2019 8,15
P/E ratio 2020 7,67
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 765 B
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 765  INR
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Group Executive Director
Ashok Kumar Chief Technology Officer-Process
Vinay V. Mahashabde Chief Technical Officer-Flat Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL-21.15%11 147
ARCELORMITTAL-0.02%31 518
POSCO--.--%25 502
NUCOR5.71%21 491
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-24.51%19 011
THYSSENKRUPP-5.35%17 079
