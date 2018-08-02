Tata Steel : West Bokaro Division dedicates Water ATM facility to residents of Bhailgarha

Tata Steel West Bokaro Division dedicated two Water Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) to the residents of Bhailgarha village under Mandu block of Ramgarh district.

The Water ATMs were inaugurated on Wednesday by Mr Anand Kumar, Chief, Capacity Enhancement Project, Tata Steel (West Bokaro) in the presence of Mr Gopal Nath Jha, Head, Rehabilitation & Resettlement, Tata Steel (West Bokaro) and Mr Rajesh Kumar, Head, Project (Infrastructure & Utilities), Tata Steel (West Bokaro).

The project was implemented by Tata Project Limited, Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 17 lakhs (approx.) with an objective to provide potable water to the residents of Bhailgarha to prevent water-borne diseases effecting the population in the village.

The two Water ATMs comprise of a despatcher unit fitted with Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Ultraviolet (UV) system and a water tank of 1500 litres capacity. The project will benefit 161 families of Bhailgarha. Each Water ATM will disperse 100 litres of water per hour.

Each family has been provided with a Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) ATM Card which will allow them to collect water on their own. The operation, maintenance and housekeeping contract of these Water ATMs have been given to two local Self Help Groups (SHGs), namely, Srijan SHG and Jyoti SHG. 15 women members of these SHGs have been provided with hands-on training on how to operate the ATMs. These SHGs will collect Rs 60 per month from each beneficiary family towards operation and maintenance cost.

