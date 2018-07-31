Tata Steel : launches 'The Green School Project – Phase II' at Noamundi

Aimed at creating awareness and understanding about environmental issues in school campuses, Tata Steel today launched 'The Green School Project - Phase II' in association with 'The Energy and Resources Institute' (TERI) at Ore Mines and Quarries (OMQ) Division at JRDTTI auditorium, Noamundi. Mr Manish Mishra, General Manager (OMQ), Tata Steel graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The Green School Project aims to create awareness and sensitize students, teachers and community on issues related to environment for which TERI has been actively promoting environment awareness through classroom teaching and outdoor activities. The project focusses on empowering the next generation through distinct pedagogy, green curricula and project-based learning.

While, Phase I of the project was implemented in 10 schools located in operational areas of Tata Steel, Phase II is being extended to 30 schools spread across Tata Steel operational areas in the eastern states of Jharkhand and Odisha including West Bokaro, Jharia, Joda, Jajpur, Noamundi and Sukinda. Tata DAV School, Noamundi, St Mary's School, Noamundi and Middle English School, Noamundi have been added in Phase II programme.

Expressing happiness over the successful implementation of the first phase of 'The Green School Project', Mr Mishra said: 'We all have a role towards creating a sustainable future. Students are the best change agents in the journey towards addressing the challenges of climate change. I congratulate all the teachers, students, team from Tata Steel, TERI and media who played very positive role in propagating the message.'

The project will encompass year-round activities related to environment in schools for 15 months where 'Whole school' approach is being adopted with emphasis on students of Class 6 to 8 in the formal schools for capacity building initiatives.

More than 300 school students along with teachers from 5 schools and 2 Residential Bridge Course Centres from in and around Joda and Khondbond participated in the event. During the event, the participants of Phase I shared their experiences and learnings, post which winners of Phase I were felicitated by the Chief Guest.

After the inaugural ceremony, a need assessment survey for the students and a training workshop on innovative teaching tools was organized for the teachers of various schools. The educators were provided with Teacher's manual on lesson plans developed based on gaps identified in the Geography and Science textbooks from Class VI to Class VIII of CBSE, ISCE and State Board.

