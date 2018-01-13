Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Tata Steel    TATASTEEL   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL (TATASTEEL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Thyssenkrupp shareholder criticises CEO, demands restructuring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2018 | 05:50pm CET
A logo of ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured outside their headquarters in Essen

A major shareholder in Thyssenkrupp (>> thyssenKrupp) has criticised Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger for failing to achieve his own profit targets, raising tensions before the German industry group's annual meeting next Friday.

A major shareholder in Thyssenkrupp (>> thyssenKrupp) has criticised Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger for failing to achieve his own profit targets, raising tensions before the German industry group's annual meeting next Friday.

Swedish investor Cevian reiterated its call to restructure Thyssenkrupp, in which it controls an 18 percent stake, effectively challenging Hiesinger's plan to merge its steel business with that of India's Tata Steel (>> Tata Steel).

"Thyssenkrupp is not developing in the way we expected. Something has to change in the structure of the business," Lars Foerberg, co-founder of Cevian, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

In extracts of the interview released ahead of publication on Sunday, Foerberg took Hiesinger to task over his long-term plans to achieve operating margins of between 6 and 7 percent at Thyssenkrupp's non-steel operations.

"Even today, the company is still achieving just half of its margin target. That is simply too little," Foerberg told the newspaper.

He did not give a direct answer to a question on whether Hiesinger should resign, but said: "If a strategy doesn't achieve the desired goal, you have to change it. We expect that both from the Thyssenkrupp management and supervisory boards."

Cevian last clashed with Thyssenkrupp after third-quarter results were published in November that showed the company achieving its highest order intake in five years as it develops its 'smart' elevator and automotive businesses.

While facing investor criticism that Thyssenkrupp's conglomerate structure is outdated, Hiesinger has also sought to placate a unionised workforce fearful of job losses that might arise as a result of the steel merger.

Thyssenkrupp management and workers finally struck a deal in December to secure steel plants and jobs, in a major step towards completing a merger that would create Europe's second-largest steel group after Arcelormittal (>> ArcelorMittal).

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Stocks treated in this article : thyssenKrupp, Tata Steel, ArcelorMittal
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATA STEEL
05:50p Thyssenkrupp shareholder criticises CEO, demands restructuring
01/12 TATA STEEL : organizes closing ceremony of National Road Safety at Jamshedpur Wo..
01/12 TATA STEEL : Q3 FY18 Key Production and Sales Figure (Final)
01/11 TATA STEEL : So braces for Tata Steel title defense
01/11 TATA STEEL : City Data for India Conclave
01/10 TATA STEEL : Day 3 of Tata Steel National Road Safety Week witnesses active part..
01/10 TATA STEEL : Day 2 of National Road Safety Week Observed at Tata Steel
01/10 TATA STEEL : Vedanta, tata steel submit bids
01/09 TATA STEEL : City Data For India Conclave
01/09 Nifty holds 10,600 mark; Coal India, Tata Motors gain
More news
Financials ( INR)
Sales 2018 1 266 B
EBIT 2018 140 B
Net income 2018 49 660 M
Debt 2018 749 B
Yield 2018 1,15%
P/E ratio 2018 14,13
P/E ratio 2019 10,50
EV / Sales 2018 1,18x
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 748 B
Chart TATA STEEL
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Technical Analysis Chart | TATASTEEL | INE081A01012 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 784  INR
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Group Executive Director
Shreekant Mokashi Chief-Group Information Services
Ashok Kumar Chief Technology Officer-Process
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL5.20%11 763
ARCELORMITTAL12.96%37 658
POSCO--.--%31 844
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP4.34%26 309
NUCOR10.38%21 943
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED6.44%20 421
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.