TATNEFT' PAO (TATN)

TATNEFT' PAO (TATN)
Tatneft' : TATNEFT Is among the Best Enterprises of Russia

01/22/2018 | 07:14am CET

Products and services of the TATNEFT Group enterprises are among the laureates and winners of the All-Russian Contest '100 Best Goods of Russia' again. The ceremony of awarding the winners took place in the capital of the Republic, in the Kazan Town Hall.

The awarding ceremony was attended by Rustam Nigmatullin, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Albert Karimov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan - Minister of Industry and Trade, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the contest 'Best Goods and Services of the Republic of Tatarstan', heads of ministries and departments of the Republic, enterprises-laureates and diploma winners of the contest.

The Engineering Center of PJSC TATNEFT was recognized as the laureate of the contest in the category 'Industrial and technology products' for the engineering development 'High-power-factor submersible electric motor (PED PKM)'. To date, there are more than 210 of them have been installed at the Company's facilities, and half of them have been operating for more than one year already. Not a single failure of the PDM PKM and the condenser, in particular, has been recorded during the operation period. Savings in electricity costs amounted to more than RUB 3 million.

The Engineering Center of TATNEFT Company was also awarded a winner diploma in the category 'Services' for the engineering development ''Edison': the Enterprise Intelligent Resources Management System', which allows structuring data sets by their intellectual values ​​(from the idea to its introduction into production) involving each employee in the innovations creating process.

Five awards have been conferred to the TANECO Oil Refining Complex of TATNEFT Company for the production of competitive products with high performance features and environmental characteristics. The basic TATNEFT's iso-paraffin oil VHVI-4 and the 'EURO-5' arctic diesel fuel have been named winners in the category 'Industrial and technology products'.

The first-degree diplomas have been awarded to the TATNEFT's HVI-2 basic iso-paraffin oil, RT and JET A-1 fuel brands for jet engines.

There are also the TATNEFT's Tire Manufacturing Complex Companies among the winners. The following products have been recognized as prize winners:

- Viatty-237 pneumatic tire of size 235/55 R17, tubeless, radial design, highway tread pattern, 'N' speed category;

- pneumatic tire NF 201 of size 315/60 R22.5, radial design with solid steel cord in the frame and belt, manufactured by the Nizhnekamsk SSC Tire Factory, highway tread pattern, tubeless.

The first degree diploma has been conferred for the pneumatic tire HK-129 of size 175/65 R14, tubeless, radial design, highway tread pattern, 'T' speed category (Kama EURO 129), manufactured by PJSC 'Nizhnekamskshina'.

The Normative and Research Work services of the PJSC TATNEFT's Business Service Center have been awarded the first degree diploma in the 'Services' category for: 'Standard setting for the use of material and technical resources in production'; 'Standard setting for the amount and timing of technological operations'; 'Audit of working time expenses for the purpose of increasing the personnel labor productivity'; 'Business trainings for the development of staff skills'.

The 'Tatneftegazpererabotka' Division of PJSC TATNEFT has been awarded the 1st degree diploma of for the product 'Propane fraction 'A' and the second diploma for the product 'Ethane Fraction 'A' in the category 'Production for technical purposes'.

The winners of the contest include the PJSC TATNEFT's 'Bugulminsky Mechanical Plant' (BMZ) with such product as 'Modular type air cooler units up to 16 MPa'. The modular type air cooler units (AVO manufactured by BMZ have a number of advantages, including universality and economy. They are used for condensation and cooling of vaporous, gaseous and liquid media in the technological processes of the oil refining, petrochemical and related industries.

The winners of the contest are granted the right to use the official logo of the contest for marking the given type of product, and the information about these types of tires is included in the catalog of the contest's laureates.

OAO Tatneft published this content on 22 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2018 06:14:09 UTC.

