TAURIGA SCIENCES INC (TAUGD)
News

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Notified by FINRA that its Ticker Symbol will Revert to TAUG at Open of Market on Friday August 3, 2018

08/02/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (OTCQB: TAUGD) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), engaged in building its business through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments, today confirmed to shareholders that its trading symbol (“ticker symbol”) will revert back to TAUG tomorrow morning (at open of trading) Friday, August 3, 2018.  Over the past 19 trading days, the Company’s ticker symbol was amended to TAUGD to reflect its recent reverse split.

The Company was also recently up-listed to OTCQB Marketplace and will now be reflected through its normal ticker symbol: TAUG

About Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) is engaged in building business through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities/equity investments. The Company is currently evaluating potential acquisition candidates, as previously disclosed, to create lasting shareholder value. Additionally, the Company is working diligently to identify potential opportunities to generate revenue and leverage its considerable resources and expertise to build a diversified and sustainable business model. Please visit our corporate website at www.tauriga.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” believes, “hopes,” “believes,” or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on management’s present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Tauriga’s Form 10-K and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

CONTACT INFORMATION
Tauriga Sciences, Inc.
555 Madison Avenue, 5th Floor
New York, NY  10022
Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Seth M. Shaw
Email:  [email protected]
cell # (917) 796 9926
www.tauriga.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Seth M. Shaw Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin P. Lacey Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David L. Wolitzky Independent Director
Thomas James Graham Independent Director
