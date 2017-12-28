TCF Financial : Bank and Milwaukee Public Schools Extend Donation Period for Annual Mitten Tree Drive

Public donations are needed of new hats, scarves, gloves and mittens to support Milwaukee Public Schools’ students; donation timeline extended until January 19

TCF National Bank (TCF Bank), a subsidiary of TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NYSE: TCF), and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) today announced that they will extend the donation period until Friday, January 19 for their third annual partnership to gather winter clothing for area children in need.

The Mitten Tree Drive, which this year began on November 27 and was scheduled to end on January 5, is an annual event to gather donations that help keep Milwaukee children warm during the cold winter season. The first year MPS joined forces with TCF, the donation event provided winter clothing to a record 4,000 children, and it has continued to grow ever since.

“Since 2015, we’ve helped MPS provide thousands of students with the warm winter clothing they need to stay safe and healthy throughout the season, but none of it would be possible without so much help from the community,” said Lou Campos, director of retail banking at TCF Bank. “We’re extending the donation period this year to ensure we’re helping as many kids as possible, and we hope the community will join us in making this year’s donation larger than ever.”

Collection sites are located at each of TCF Bank’s 10 branches in the Milwaukee area, in addition to the MPS Central Services building. Residents can donate new handmade or store-bought hats, scarves, gloves and mittens at TCF Bank branches and at MPS Central Services through January 19, 2018.

“According to the 2016 census, 20 percent of Milwaukee County’s nearly one million people are living in poverty, which often means prioritizing other necessities over things like hats and gloves,” said Sophia Smith, volunteer services associate at Milwaukee Public Schools. “The Mitten Tree Drive is making a real difference in the lives of students who can’t afford quality winter clothing, and that’s something the entire community can be proud of.”

All donations go directly to Milwaukee area students. To learn more about the annual Mitten Tree Drive, please visit the website here.

Donation Sites

MPS Central Services

5225 W. Vliet St, Milwaukee (7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday)

TCF Bank Branches

12850 W Bluemound Rd, Elm Grove

4110 N 76th St, Milwaukee

2100 W Good Hope Rd, Glendale

7932 N 76th St, Milwaukee

4375 S 76th St, Greenfield

8955 S Howell Ave, Oak Creek

110 W Holt Ave, Milwaukee

4201 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

307 N 76th St, Wauwatosa

1441 Miller Park Way, West Milwaukee

About TCF

TCF is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based national bank holding company. As of September 30, 2017, TCF had $23 billion in total assets and 321 bank branches in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, providing retail and commercial banking services. TCF, through its subsidiaries, also conducts commercial leasing, equipment finance, and auto finance business in all 50 states and commercial inventory finance in all 50 states and Canada. For more information about TCF, visit tcfbank.com.

About Milwaukee Public Schools

Milwaukee Public Schools is committed to accelerating student achievement, building positive relationships between youth and adults and cultivating leadership at all levels. The district's commitment to improvement continues to show results:

More MPS students are taking college-level Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate courses;

The MPS Class of 2016 earned $51+ million in scholarships; and

MPS is home to eight of the state and nation’s top high schools according to U.S. News and World Report and the Washington Post.

Learn more about MPS by visiting our website. More news is available at mpsmke.com/news.

