Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TCF Financial Corporation    TCF

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

TCF Financial : Bank and Milwaukee Public Schools Extend Donation Period for Annual Mitten Tree Drive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2017 | 04:16pm CET

Public donations are needed of new hats, scarves, gloves and mittens to support Milwaukee Public Schools’ students; donation timeline extended until January 19

TCF National Bank (TCF Bank), a subsidiary of TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NYSE: TCF), and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) today announced that they will extend the donation period until Friday, January 19 for their third annual partnership to gather winter clothing for area children in need.

The Mitten Tree Drive, which this year began on November 27 and was scheduled to end on January 5, is an annual event to gather donations that help keep Milwaukee children warm during the cold winter season. The first year MPS joined forces with TCF, the donation event provided winter clothing to a record 4,000 children, and it has continued to grow ever since.

“Since 2015, we’ve helped MPS provide thousands of students with the warm winter clothing they need to stay safe and healthy throughout the season, but none of it would be possible without so much help from the community,” said Lou Campos, director of retail banking at TCF Bank. “We’re extending the donation period this year to ensure we’re helping as many kids as possible, and we hope the community will join us in making this year’s donation larger than ever.”

Collection sites are located at each of TCF Bank’s 10 branches in the Milwaukee area, in addition to the MPS Central Services building. Residents can donate new handmade or store-bought hats, scarves, gloves and mittens at TCF Bank branches and at MPS Central Services through January 19, 2018.

“According to the 2016 census, 20 percent of Milwaukee County’s nearly one million people are living in poverty, which often means prioritizing other necessities over things like hats and gloves,” said Sophia Smith, volunteer services associate at Milwaukee Public Schools. “The Mitten Tree Drive is making a real difference in the lives of students who can’t afford quality winter clothing, and that’s something the entire community can be proud of.”

All donations go directly to Milwaukee area students. To learn more about the annual Mitten Tree Drive, please visit the website here.

Donation Sites
MPS Central Services

  • 5225 W. Vliet St, Milwaukee (7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday)

TCF Bank Branches

  • 12850 W Bluemound Rd, Elm Grove
  • 4110 N 76th St, Milwaukee
  • 2100 W Good Hope Rd, Glendale
  • 7932 N 76th St, Milwaukee
  • 4375 S 76th St, Greenfield
  • 8955 S Howell Ave, Oak Creek
  • 110 W Holt Ave, Milwaukee
  • 4201 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
  • 307 N 76th St, Wauwatosa
  • 1441 Miller Park Way, West Milwaukee

About TCF
TCF is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based national bank holding company. As of September 30, 2017, TCF had $23 billion in total assets and 321 bank branches in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, providing retail and commercial banking services. TCF, through its subsidiaries, also conducts commercial leasing, equipment finance, and auto finance business in all 50 states and commercial inventory finance in all 50 states and Canada. For more information about TCF, visit tcfbank.com.

About Milwaukee Public Schools
Milwaukee Public Schools is committed to accelerating student achievement, building positive relationships between youth and adults and cultivating leadership at all levels. The district's commitment to improvement continues to show results:

  • More MPS students are taking college-level Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate courses;
  • The MPS Class of 2016 earned $51+ million in scholarships; and
  • MPS is home to eight of the state and nation’s top high schools according to U.S. News and World Report and the Washington Post.

Learn more about MPS by visiting our website. More news is available at mpsmke.com/news.

Click here to subscribe to news release email alerts for TCF Financial Corporation.


© Business Wire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION
04:16p TCF FINANCIAL : Bank and Milwaukee Public Schools Extend Donation Period for Ann..
12/20 TCF FINANCIAL : Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.50 Percent
12/15 TCF FINANCIAL : Bank Completes Acquisition of Rubicon Mortgage Advisors
12/13 TCF FINANCIAL : Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.50 Percent
12/07 TCF FINANCIAL : to Discontinue Indirect Auto Originations, Authorizes New Share ..
11/28 TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NYSE : TCB) Files An 8-K Costs Associated with Exit o..
11/27 TCF FINANCIAL CORP : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Material..
11/27 TCF FINANCIAL : to Discontinue Indirect Auto Originations, Authorizes New Share ..
11/14 TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION : ex-dividend day
11/06 TCF FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/26 TCF FINANCIAL : Improved Business Model Will Drive A Multiple Re-Rating
11/27 TCF Financial getting out of new auto loans, buying back stock
10/27 TCF Financial's (TCF) CEO Craig Dahl on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Trans..
10/27 TCF Financial Corporation 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
10/27 TCF Financial misses by $0.02, net interest income in-line
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 932 M
EBIT 2017 427 M
Net income 2017 131 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 1,51%
P/E ratio 2017 26,52
P/E ratio 2018 13,75
Capi. / Sales 2017 3,79x
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,38x
Capitalization 3 530 M
Chart TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TCF Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | TCF | US8722751026 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 21,4 $
Spread / Average Target 4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig R. Dahl Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Jasper Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Brian W. Maass Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Tom Butterfield Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William F. Bieber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION5.41%3 530
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY24.52%372 024
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMRCL BANK OF CHINA LTD37.87%318 788
BANK OF AMERICA35.20%310 102
WELLS FARGO10.92%300 354
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION38.60%245 190
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.