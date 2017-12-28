TCF Financial : Bank and Milwaukee Public Schools Extend Donation Period for Annual Mitten Tree Drive

TCF
National Bank (TCF Bank), a subsidiary of TCF Financial Corporation
(TCF) (NYSE: TCF), and Milwaukee
Public Schools (MPS) today announced that they will extend the
donation period until Friday, January 19 for their third annual
partnership to gather winter clothing for area children in need.
The Mitten Tree Drive, which this year began on November 27 and was
scheduled to end on January 5, is an annual event to gather donations
that help keep Milwaukee children warm during the cold winter season.
The first year MPS joined forces with TCF, the donation event provided
winter clothing to a record 4,000 children, and it has continued to grow
ever since.
“Since 2015, we’ve helped MPS provide thousands of students with the
warm winter clothing they need to stay safe and healthy throughout the
season, but none of it would be possible without so much help from the
community,” said Lou Campos, director of retail banking at TCF Bank.
“We’re extending the donation period this year to ensure we’re helping
as many kids as possible, and we hope the community will join us in
making this year’s donation larger than ever.”
Collection sites are located at each of TCF Bank’s 10 branches in the
Milwaukee area, in addition to the MPS Central Services building.
Residents can donate new handmade or store-bought hats, scarves, gloves
and mittens at TCF Bank branches and at MPS Central Services through
January 19, 2018.
“According to the 2016 census, 20 percent of Milwaukee County’s nearly
one million people are living in poverty, which often means prioritizing
other necessities over things like hats and gloves,” said Sophia Smith,
volunteer services associate at Milwaukee Public Schools. “The Mitten
Tree Drive is making a real difference in the lives of students who
can’t afford quality winter clothing, and that’s something the entire
community can be proud of.”
All donations go directly to Milwaukee area students. To learn more
about the annual Mitten Tree Drive, please visit the website here.
Donation Sites
MPS Central Services
-
5225 W. Vliet St, Milwaukee (7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday)
TCF Bank Branches
-
12850 W Bluemound Rd, Elm Grove
-
4110 N 76th St, Milwaukee
-
2100 W Good Hope Rd, Glendale
-
7932 N 76th St, Milwaukee
-
4375 S 76th St, Greenfield
-
8955 S Howell Ave, Oak Creek
-
110 W Holt Ave, Milwaukee
-
4201 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
-
307 N 76th St, Wauwatosa
-
1441 Miller Park Way, West Milwaukee
About TCF
TCF is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based national bank
holding company. As of September 30, 2017, TCF had $23 billion in total
assets and 321 bank branches in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan,
Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, providing retail and commercial
banking services. TCF, through its subsidiaries, also conducts
commercial leasing, equipment finance, and auto finance business in all
50 states and commercial inventory finance in all 50 states and Canada.
For more information about TCF, visit tcfbank.com.
About Milwaukee Public Schools
Milwaukee Public Schools is
committed to accelerating student achievement, building positive
relationships between youth and adults and cultivating leadership at all
levels. The district's commitment to improvement continues to show
results:
-
More MPS students are taking college-level Advanced Placement and
International Baccalaureate courses;
-
The MPS Class of 2016 earned $51+ million in scholarships; and
-
MPS is home to eight of the state and nation’s top high schools
according to U.S. News and World Report and the Washington Post.
Learn
more about MPS by visiting our website. More news is available
at mpsmke.com/news.
