TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC (TCS)
TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions

03/16/2018 | 07:00pm CET

16-March-2018 / 18:57 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PDMR Transactions

Moscow, Russia - 16 March 2018. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of retail financial services via its Tinkoff.ru financial supermarket and award-winning mobile app, has been notified of two transactions on 14 and 16 March 2018 by Tinkoff Bank's PDMR Oliver Hughes, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Tinkoff Bank. 

Details of the transactions are in the attached document.

 

For enquiries:

 

 

Tinkoff Bank

Darya Ermolina
Head of PR

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2009)

[email protected]

Tinkoff Bank

Larisa Chernysheva

IR Department

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312)

[email protected]

 

 

About the Group

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services operating in Russia through a high-tech branchless platform. TCS Group includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual operator network Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, and Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs across Russia.

 

The Group was founded in 2006 by the Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013.

 

With no retail branches, the Group serves its customers remotely via online channels and its call centre and operates a network of over 2,500 representatives to ensure smooth delivery of its products. The network covers all of Russia and allows next day delivery to most customers.

 

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, Russia's first and only direct bank offering both own brand and partner retail financial services via its Tinkoff.ru platform. The product range includes daily banking (credit and debit cards, payments, money transfers), savings, investments, loyalty programmes, travel services, SME services, mortgage platform, and insurance. With its special focus on mobile business, the bank offers mobile applications both for its customer base (Mobile Bank) and beyond it (Traffic Fines, MoneyTalk, Card 2 Card instant money transfers).

 

As at 1 February 2018, the bank was the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a market share of 11.7%. The 2017 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 19 bn, ROE grew to 52.8%.

 

Banki.ru, Russia's largest financial news portal, named Tinkoff Bank the Bank of the Year 2016. In October 2016 Tinkoff Bank was named the largest independent global direct bank by Frost & Sullivan. In 2015 and 2016, the Global Finance magazine named Tinkoff Bank as the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia. In 2016, the bank also won Global Finance's Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site award and was named the Best Digital Bank in the CEE by Euromoney. The bank's mobile application was recognised as the best in Russia by Markswebb Rank & Report for three consecutive years in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and by Deloitte for four consecutive years from 2013 to 2016.

 

Tinkoff Bank is a General Partner of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2018.

 

 

 

 

Attachment

Document title: Details of the Transactions
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LQVCKHOUQY
ISIN: US87238U2033
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: TCS
LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
Sequence No.: 5314

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

665291  16-March-2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=665291&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials ( RUB)
Sales 2018 73 650 M
EBIT 2018 40 362 M
Net income 2018 24 915 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,25%
P/E ratio 2018 9,74
P/E ratio 2019 8,65
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,38x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,85x
Capitalization 249 B
Chart TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
TCS Group Holding PLC Technical Analysis Chart | TCS | US87238U2033 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1 392  RUB
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Constantinos Economides Chairman
Alexios Ioannides Director
Maria Trimithiotou Director
Philippe Delpal Non-Executive Director
Jacque der Megredichyan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC29.71%4 379
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.49%403 356
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.87%352 844
BANK OF AMERICA8.88%331 486
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.08%287 742
WELLS FARGO-6.33%283 440
