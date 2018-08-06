Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  TCS Group Holding PLC    TCS

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC (TCS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/06 04:40:25 pm
20.05 USD   -2.20%
04:45pTCS : Tinkoff Bank launches loans to SMEs
EQ
08/02TCS GROUP HOLDI : PDMR Transactions
EQ
07/27TCS GROUP HOLDI : Notification of 2Q and 1H 2018 IFRS Results and Co..
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TCS : Tinkoff Bank launches loans to SMEs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 04:45pm CEST

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
Tinkoff Bank launches loans to SMEs

06-Aug-2018 / 17:39 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Tinkoff Bank launches loans to SMEs

 

Moscow, Russia - August 6, 2018. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading digital provider of financial and lifestyle products and services, announces that its Tinkoff Business unit is expanding the range of services it offers to small and medium-sized businesses and launching loans for companies and entrepreneurs.

 

Since its launch in 2016, Tinkoff Business has built a highly successful SME ecosystem with attractive tariff plans, a full range of services for cash and settlement management, accounting, payroll projects, trade acquiring, Internet Acquiring, POS-crediting and bank guarantees for participants in public procurement. Now, Tinkoff Business will also offer three types of loans to SME customers: all-purpose loans, overdraft and revolving credit.

 

These SME lending services will take advantage of Tinkoff Bank's award-winning mobile application and website, giving Russian entrepreneurs access to fast loans with just a couple of clicks within their personal account and no additional conditions.

 

Fedor Bukharov, head of Tinkoff Business, commented:
"Tinkoff Business is one of the largest drivers of the Group's fee-and-commissions revenue, and is growing by over 90 thousand new customers per quarter. The launch of lending to SMEs is the next big step in scaling up our SME business line. We understand the needs of our customers and aim to give them a full range of services to help them quickly resolve key business issues."

 

 

Contacts:

Tinkoff Bank

Darya Ermolina
Head of PR

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2009)

media@tinkoff.ru

 

About the Group

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services operating in Russia through a high-tech branchless platform. TCS Group includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual operator network Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, and Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs across Russia.

The Group was founded in 2006 by the Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013.

With no retail branches, the Group serves its customers remotely via online channels and its call centre and operates a network of over 2,500 representatives to ensure smooth delivery of its products. The network covers all of Russia and allows next day delivery to most customers.

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, Russia's first and only direct bank offering both own brand and partner retail financial services via its Tinkoff.ru platform. The product range includes daily banking (credit and debit cards, payments, money transfers), savings, investments, loyalty programmes, travel services, SME services, mortgage platform, and insurance. With its special focus on mobile business, the bank offers mobile applications both for its customer base (Mobile Bank) and beyond it (Traffic Fines, MoneyTalk, Card 2 Card instant money transfers).

As at 1 May 2018, the bank was the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a market share of 11.7%. The 1Q18 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 5.7 bn, ROE grew to 68.5%.

Banki.ru, Russia's largest financial news portal, named Tinkoff Bank the Bank of the Year 2016. In October 2016 Tinkoff Bank was named the largest independent global direct bank by Frost & Sullivan. In 2015 and 2016, the Global Finance magazine named Tinkoff Bank as the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia. In 2016, the bank also won Global Finance's Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site award and was named the Best Digital Bank in the CEE by Euromoney. The bank's mobile application was recognised as the best in Russia by Markswebb Rank & Report for three consecutive years in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and by Deloitte for four consecutive years from 2013 to 2016.
ISIN: US87238U2033
Category Code: PRL
TIDM: TCS
LEI Code: 2534000KL0PLD6KG7T76
Sequence No.: 5838
EQS News ID: 711181

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=711181&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
04:45pTCS : Tinkoff Bank launches loans to SMEs
EQ
08/02TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : PDMR Transactions
EQ
07/27TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : Notification of 2Q and 1H 2018 IFRS Results and Conferen..
EQ
07/25TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for..
EQ
07/19TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : Tinkoff Mobile launches major expansion into Russian reg..
EQ
07/19TCS : Tinkoff Mobile embarks on major expansion into Russian regions
PU
07/17TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : Tinkoff Controlling Shareholder Completes USD 20mn GDR R..
EQ
07/16TCS : Retains PwC as External Auditor Following Tender
EQ
07/16TCS : Tinkoff acquires a stake in Kassir.ru
PU
07/16TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : Tinkoff acquires a stake in Kassir.ru
EQ
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 79 861 M
EBIT 2018 33 804 M
Net income 2018 25 487 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,66%
P/E ratio 2018 8,85
P/E ratio 2019 7,70
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,97x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,44x
Capitalization 237 B
Chart TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
TCS Group Holding PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1 492  RUB
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Constantinos Economides Chairman
Alexios Ioannides Director
Maria Trimithiotou Director
Philippe Delpal Non-Executive Director
Jacques der Megredichyan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC8.75%3 890
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.49%398 665
BANK OF AMERICA6.74%319 491
WELLS FARGO-3.03%286 671
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.61%279 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.07%237 874
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.