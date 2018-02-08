Log in
TDC A/S (TDC)
TDC A/S : Rejects Joint Bid From Macquarie and Danish Pension Funds

02/08/2018 | 10:56am CET

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Danish telecommunications company TDC A/S (TDC.KO) said late Wednesday that it has rejected a joint takeover bid from Australia's Macquarie and Danish pension funds PFA, PKA and ATP.

Financial details of the bid weren't disclosed, but TDC said in a statement that the terms of the proposal weren't in the best interest of shareholders. However, it added that it will always remain open to considering alternatives that deliver superior value to TDC's shareholders going forward.

TDC agreed to buy Modern Times Group AB's (MTG-B.SK) Nordic entertainment and studios businesses last week, bringing together TDC's mobile, broadband and TV services with MTG's content production, broadcasting and streaming services.

"We are confident in the stand-alone prospects of TDC and convinced of the incremental value creation potential of the announced combination with MTG's Nordic Entertainment & Studio division," TDC said Wednesday.

TDC shares were 16% higher at DKK43.25 in early trade Thursday.

Write to Dominic Chopping at [email protected]; Twitter: @domchopping @WSJNordics

Financials ( DKK)
Sales 2018 20 014 M
EBIT 2018 3 414 M
Net income 2018 1 928 M
Debt 2018 20 984 M
Yield 2018 3,18%
P/E ratio 2018 16,05
P/E ratio 2019 14,68
EV / Sales 2018 2,57x
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
Capitalization 30 426 M
Chart TDC A/S
Duration : Period :
TDC A/S Technical Analysis Chart | TDC | DK0060228559 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TDC A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 41,8  DKK
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pernille Lyngvold Erenbjerg President & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Danon Chairman
Andreas Pfisterer Chief Technology & Information Officer
Stig Pastwa Chief Financial Officer
Christine Bosse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TDC A/S-1.73%5 016
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.97%207 358
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-7.44%96 191
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-8.89%78 434
TELEFONICA-2.95%49 471
ORANGE-4.28%44 856
