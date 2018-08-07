Log in
EMC components: Multilayer chip beads with high rated currents

08/07/2018 | 10:11am CEST

Key data

Type Impedance
at 100 MHz
[Ω] ±25% 		Max. DC
resistance
[mΩ] 		Max. rated
current
[mA]
MPZ0603S220H 22 36 1900
MPZ0603S330H 33 50 1600
MPZ0603S800H 80 95 1200
MPZ0603S121H 120 130 1000

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2018, TDK posted total sales of USD 12 billion and employed about 103,000 people worldwide.

Contacts for regional media

Region Contact Phone Mail
Japan Mr. Y. OSUGA TDK Corporation
Tokyo, Japan 		+813 6852 7102 [email protected]
ASEAN Ms. Jiang MAN
Ms. Pei Lu LEE 		TDK Singapore (Pte) Ltd. Singapore +65 6273 5022 [email protected]
Greater China Ms. Clover XU TDK China Co., Ltd.
Shanghai, China 		+86 21 61962319 [email protected]
Europe Mr. Frank TRAMPNAU TDK Europe GmbH
Duesseldorf, Germany 		+49 211 9077 127 [email protected]
America Ms. Sara M. LAMBETH TDK Corporation of America Irving, TX, USA +1 972-409-4519 [email protected]

Disclaimer

TDK Corporation published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 08:10:02 UTC
