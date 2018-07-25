Log in
TE CONNECTIVITY (TEL)
TE Connectivity : Ltd. to Host Earnings Call

07/25/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2018 / TE ConnectivityLtd. (NYSE: TEL) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q3 Earnings Call to be held on July 25, 2018 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replayof the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/2263.

To receive updates for this company you canregister by emailing [email protected] or by clicking getinvestment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial contentcommunity, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentaryand news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and theaverage traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial informationfor virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more orfor the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 604 M
EBIT 2018 2 513 M
Net income 2018 1 438 M
Debt 2018 3 044 M
Yield 2018 1,75%
P/E ratio 2018 24,42
P/E ratio 2019 15,79
EV / Sales 2018 2,41x
EV / Sales 2019 2,27x
Capitalization 32 108 M
Chart TE CONNECTIVITY
Duration : Period :
TE Connectivity Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TE CONNECTIVITY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terrence R. Curtin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Lynch Chairman
Joel Dubs Senior Vice President-Operations
Heath A. Mitts Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph F. Eckroth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TE CONNECTIVITY-1.09%32 108
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.26.85%39 584
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION9.23%12 780
YAGEO CORPORATION--.--%12 373
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-11.46%6 837
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO LTD-19.63%4 652
