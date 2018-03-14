Team, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) (“Team,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017.



Fourth Quarter 2017 Highlights:

Consolidated revenues of $316.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 were the highest of the year.

Consolidated net loss improved to breakeven in the fourth quarter of 2017 from a net loss of $9.4 million ($0.32 loss per diluted share) in the 2016 fourth quarter.

Adjusted net income of $12.9 million ($0.43 adjusted earnings per diluted share) this year compared to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 ($0.08 adjusted earnings per diluted share).

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $23.4 million improved 11.0% compared to last year’s fourth quarter, the highest Adjusted EBITDA since the second quarter of 2016.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.4% was the highest of 2017 and the highest since the second quarter of 2016.

Quest Integrity revenues increased 21% in the fourth quarter of 2017; full year 2017 revenues of $82 million were an annual record.

All three business segments achieved their highest Adjusted EBITDA margin performance of 2017 in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Amerino Gatti, Team’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are encouraged with our fourth quarter 2017 earnings improvement and the early outlook on 2018 activity levels. As we begin 2018, we continue to instill a strong culture of safety, management discipline and accountability while stabilizing and improving our overall business performance. Team is the premier global industrial services company, and we are transforming the organization to become more efficient and cost competitive.

“We are focused on integrating and transforming the organization by leveraging our strengths— our people, technology, scale and blue-chip customer base. With phase one of the cost reductions complete, the second phase of business integration and transformation is under way and focuses on 3 key pillars—revenue enhancement, operations excellence and center-led functional support cost improvement. By focusing on these pillars, we will create a stronger organization to support organic growth and accomplish our goal of increasing profitability, cash flows and shareholder returns.”

Revenues for the current quarter decreased by 1% to $316.3 million compared to revenues of $319.8 million for the prior year comparable quarter, reflecting lower revenues in our TeamQualspec and TeamFurmanite segments, largely offset by a 21% improvement in Quest Integrity revenues. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had a favorable impact on revenues of approximately $5.0 million. Team reported essentially breakeven results for the current year quarter versus a net loss of $9.4 million ($0.32 loss per diluted share) for the prior year comparable quarter.

The fourth quarter reported results include certain items that are not indicative of Team’s core operating activities: a loss of $5.5 million associated with the conversion feature of Team’s convertible debt, which is accounted for as a derivative liability under GAAP, $6.0 million of certain legal, professional fees and other costs, $1.9 million of non-capitalized enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system implementation costs, $1.2 million of restructuring and executive transition costs, and $1.0 million of asset write-offs and natural disaster costs.

Excluding these items that are not indicative of core operating activities, adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, was $12.9 million ($0.43 adjusted earnings per diluted share) for the current quarter versus adjusted net income of $2.5 million ($0.08 adjusted earnings per diluted share) for the prior year quarter. The excluded items totaled $12.9 million (net of tax), or $0.43 per diluted share, for the current year quarter and $11.9 million (net of tax), or $0.40 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. (See the accompanying reconciliation of non-GAAP items at the end of this news release.)

Segment Results

The following table illustrates the composition of the Company’s revenue and operating income (loss) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017 and 2016:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Increase (Decrease) 2017 2016 $ % (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues by business segment: TeamQualspec $ 148,690 153,449 (4,759 ) (3.1 )% TeamFurmanite 144,819 147,565 (2,746 ) (1.9 )% Quest Integrity 22,825 18,811 4,014 21.3 % Total $ 316,334 $ 319,825 $ (3,491 ) (1.1 )% Operating income (loss): TeamQualspec $ 9,989 $ 10,323 (334 ) (3.2 )% TeamFurmanite 11,325 2,279 9,046 396.9 % Quest Integrity 5,085 1,917 3,168 165.3 % Corporate and shared support services (28,612 ) (20,222 ) (8,390 ) 41.5 % Total $ (2,213 ) $ (5,703 ) $ 3,490 (61.2 )%

On an adjusted basis, operating income (also referred to as Adjusted EBIT) in the 2017 fourth quarter was $11.3 million and $11.5 million for TeamQualspec and TeamFurmanite, respectively compared to $10.8 million and $8.3 million, respectively, for the same period last year. Despite the lower revenues, our adjusted operating income improved in the 2017 fourth quarter, reflecting our cost savings initiative completed earlier in 2017.

Quest Integrity’s increase in revenues was driven by higher activity levels in its inspection and assessment services. On an adjusted basis, Quest Integrity reported operating income of $5.1 million in the 2017 quarter versus operating income of $3.6 million in the 2016 quarter.

Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes certain items that are not indicative of Team’s core operating activities. (See the accompanying reconciliation of non-GAAP items at the end of this news release.)

Supplemental Financial Information

Interest expense: The Company recorded $7.6 million of interest expense during the fourth quarter of 2017, which includes $1.7 million of non-cash interest expense. The non-cash interest expense is primarily attributable to the amortization of debt issuance costs and the amortization of the discount on our convertible debt.

Credit Facility: At December 31, 2017, Team had $26.6 million of cash on hand and had approximately $41 million of available borrowing capacity through the Company’s banking credit facility (the “Credit Facility”). As previously announced, we recently entered into an amendment to the Credit Facility to eliminate the total leverage ratio covenant for the remaining term (matures in July 2020) and to modify certain other financial covenants.

Loss on convertible debt embedded derivative: The Company recorded a non-cash loss of $5.5 million related to the embedded conversion feature associated with the Company’s convertible debt during three months ended December 31, 2017, primarily a result of the increase in the Company’s stock price from during the fourth quarter. The valuation of such derivative liability is highly sensitive to changes in the price of Team’s common stock. Generally, decreases in the Company’s stock price will result in gains, while increases will result in losses.

ERP implementation: Through December 31, 2017, Team has capitalized $46.6 million associated with the ERP project, which includes $1.6 million of capitalized interest, and has recognized $2.6 million of amortization expense. In the fourth quarter, we completed our U.S. rollout of the new ERP system.

GAAP Earnings and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain items that management believes are not indicative of Team’s core operating activities have been excluded from net income (loss) reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) when arriving at adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted operating income (loss) (which the Company also refers to as adjusted EBIT), each a non-GAAP financial measure. In the current quarter, the most significant of such items pertained to legal, professional and other costs of $6.0 million and a loss on the Company’s convertible debt embedded derivative of $5.5 million.

A reconciliation of these financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is contained in the accompanying schedule.

Conference Call

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF OPERATING RESULTS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 316,334 $ 319,825 $ 1,200,211 $ 1,196,696 Operating expenses 234,723 232,654 890,212 868,144 Gross margin 81,611 87,171 309,999 328,552 Selling, general and administrative expenses 82,834 87,361 348,391 323,973 Restructuring and other related charges, net 990 5,513 2,651 5,513 (Gain) loss on revaluation of contingent consideration — — (1,174 ) 2,184 Goodwill impairment loss — — 75,241 — Operating loss (2,213 ) (5,703 ) (115,110 ) (3,118 ) Interest expense, net 7,588 3,113 21,487 12,667 Write-off of deferred loan costs — — 1,244 — Loss (gain) on convertible debt embedded derivative 5,474 — (818 ) — Foreign currency (gain) loss and other (5 ) 72 510 (127 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (15,270 ) (8,888 ) (137,533 ) (15,658 ) Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes (15,231 ) (450 ) (33,372 ) (3,093 ) Loss from continuing operations (39 ) (8,438 ) (104,161 ) (12,565 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax — (939 ) — (111 ) Net loss $ (39 ) $ (9,377 ) $ (104,161 ) $ (12,676 ) Basic loss per share: Continuing operations $ — $ (0.29 ) $ (3.49 ) $ (0.45 ) Discontinued operations — (0.03 ) — — Net loss $ — $ (0.32 ) $ (3.49 ) $ (0.45 ) Diluted loss per share: Continuing operations $ — $ (0.29 ) $ (3.49 ) $ (0.45 ) Discontinued operations — (0.03 ) — — Net loss $ — $ (0.32 ) $ (3.49 ) $ (0.45 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 29,923 29,560 29,849 28,095 Diluted 29,923 29,560 29,849 28,095





TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (in thousands) December 31, 2017 2016 (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,552 $ 46,216 Other current assets 370,508

355,141 Property, plant and equipment, net 203,219

203,130

Other non-current assets 455,556

542,931 Total assets $ 1,055,835 $ 1,147,418 Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ 20,000 Other current liabilities 147,784 127,721 Long-term debt net of current maturities 387,749

346,911

Other non-current liabilities 62,834

117,149

Stockholders’ equity 457,468

535,637

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,055,835 $ 1,147,418





TEAM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 2016 (unaudited) Net loss $ (104,161 ) $ (12,676 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 52,143 48,673 Deferred income taxes (46,540 ) (4,236 ) Non-cash compensation cost 7,876 7,313 Goodwill impairment loss 75,241 — Working capital changes (4,984 ) 31,164 Other items affecting operating cash flow 6,697 9,326 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (13,728 ) 79,564 Capital expenditures (36,798 ) (45,812 ) Cash used for business acquisitions, net — (48,382 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 3,259 17,527 Other items affecting investing cash flow (457 ) 5,827 Net cash used in investing activities (33,996 ) (70,840 ) Borrowings (payments) on Credit Facility, net (193,006 ) (4,004 ) Issuance of convertible debt, net of issuance costs 222,311 — Purchase of treasury stock — (7,593 ) Debt issuance costs on Credit Facility (1,938 ) (801 ) Cash associated with share-based payment arrangements, net (497 ) 3,659 Issuance of common stock — 5,243 Other items affecting financing cash flow (1,278 ) (2,510 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 25,592 (6,006 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 2,468 (1,327 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents $ (19,664 ) $ 1,391





TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues TeamQualspec $ 148,690 $ 153,449 $ 588,441 $ 589,478 TeamFurmanite 144,819 147,565 529,973 539,627 Quest Integrity 22,825 18,811 81,797 67,591 $ 316,334 $ 319,825 $ 1,200,211 $ 1,196,696 Operating income (loss) (“EBIT”) TeamQualspec $ 9,989 $ 10,323 $ 11,128 $ 43,367 TeamFurmanite 11,325 2,279 (33,993 ) 27,283 Quest Integrity 5,085 1,917 12,337 4,780 Corporate and shared support services (28,612 ) (20,222 ) (104,582 ) (78,548 ) $ (2,213 ) $ (5,703 ) $ (115,110 ) $ (3,118 ) Adjusted EBIT TeamQualspec $ 11,323 $ 10,789 $ 34,595 $ 44,302 TeamFurmanite 11,490 8,315 21,297 36,198 Quest Integrity 5,090 3,629 12,766 7,908 Corporate and shared support services (19,991 ) (15,600 ) (76,106 ) (56,957 ) $ 7,912 $ 7,133 $ (7,448 ) $ 31,451 Adjusted EBITDA TeamQualspec $ 16,080 $ 15,607 $ 53,874 $ 64,155 TeamFurmanite 17,861 14,653 44,709 57,585 Quest Integrity 6,083 5,478 17,189 13,697 Corporate and shared support services (16,625 ) (14,665 ) (63,201 ) (48,966 ) $ 23,399 $ 21,073 $ 52,571 $ 86,471





TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

The Company uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures which are derived from the consolidated financial information including adjusted net income (loss); adjusted net income (loss) per share, earnings before interest and taxes (“EBIT”); adjusted EBIT (defined below); and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”) to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, each as defined by the Company, exclude the following items from net income (loss): acquisition costs associated with business combinations, legal costs associated with Quest Integrity patent defense litigation, professional fees for acquired business integration and changing our fiscal year end, gains and losses on the revaluation of contingent consideration, non-capitalized ERP implementation costs, restructuring and other related charges, goodwill impairment losses, executive severance/transition costs, gains (losses) on our convertible debt embedded derivative, write-off of deferred loan costs, and certain other items that management does not believe are indicative of core operating activities and the related income tax impacts. We also exclude the income tax impacts of certain special income tax items including certain changes to valuation allowances and the effects of certain tax legislation changes. The identification of these special tax items is judgmental in nature, and their calculation is based on various assumptions and estimates. EBIT, as defined by the Company, excludes discontinued operations, income tax expense, interest charges and items of other (income) expense and therefore is equal to operating income (loss) reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBIT further excludes the following items: acquisition costs associated with business combinations, legal costs associated with Quest Integrity patent defense litigation, professional fees for acquired business integration and changing our fiscal year end, gains and losses on the revaluation of contingent consideration, non-capitalized ERP implementation costs, restructuring and other related charges, goodwill impairment losses, executive severance/transition costs, and certain other items that management does not believe are indicative of core operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes from adjusted EBIT depreciation, amortization and non-cash share based compensation costs.

Management believes that excluding certain items from GAAP results allows management to better understand the consolidated financial performance from period to period and to better identify operating trends that may not otherwise be apparent. Moreover, the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures will provide its stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate operating performance. However, there are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this report. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies who may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than Team does, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented below. You are encouraged to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented.

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income (loss): Net loss $ (39 ) $ (9,377 ) $ (104,161 ) $ (12,676 ) Acquisition costs — — — 7,414 Legal, professional fees and other 6,005 3,846 12,715 10,782 ERP costs 1,927 2,823 13,776 7,631 Restructuring and other related charges, net 990 5,513 2,651 5,513 Executive severance/transition cost 163 — 1,190 — Natural disaster costs (170 ) 4 2,053 395 Asset write-offs 1,210 650 1,210 650 Goodwill impairment loss — — 75,241 — (Gain) loss on revaluation of contingent consideration — — (1,174 ) 2,184 Write-off of deferred loan costs — — 1,244 — Loss (gain) on convertible debt embedded derivative 5,474 — (818 ) — Tax impact of adjustments and other net tax items* (2,647 ) (952 ) (16,315 ) (8,983 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 12,913 $ 2,507 $ (12,388 ) $ 12,910 Adjusted net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.08 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.46 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.08 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.46 Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA: Operating loss (“EBIT”) $ (2,213 ) $ (5,703 ) $ (115,110 ) $ (3,118 ) Acquisition costs — — — 7,414 Legal, professional fees and other 6,005 3,846 12,715 10,782 ERP costs 1,927 2,823 13,776 7,631 Restructuring and other related charges, net 990 5,513 2,651 5,513 Executive severance/transition cost 163 — 1,190 — Natural disaster costs (170 ) 4 2,053 395 Asset write-offs 1,210 650 1,210 650 Goodwill impairment loss — — 75,241 — (Gain) loss on revaluation of contingent consideration — — (1,174 ) 2,184 Adjusted EBIT 7,912 7,133 (7,448 ) 31,451 Depreciation and amortization Amount included in operating expenses 7,337 6,195 27,551 24,501 Amount included in selling, general, and administrative expenses 6,120 7,046 24,592 24,172 Total depreciation and amortization 13,457 13,241 52,143 48,673 Non-cash share-based compensation costs 2,030 699 7,876 6,347 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,399 $ 21,073 $ 52,571 $ 86,471

* Represents the tax effect of the adjustments at an assumed margins tax rate of 37%, except the tax impact on the goodwill impairment loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 is adjusted for the non-deductible portion, and certain other special items and discrete items including certain changes in valuation allowances, certain tax legislation changes and Internal Revenue Service audit settlements. The identification of these special tax items is judgmental in nature, and their calculation is based on various assumptions and estimates. The net amount of these special tax items increased adjusted net income (loss) by $3.1 million in both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and by $3.8 million in both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016.

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment: TeamQualspec Operating income $ 9,989 $ 10,323 $ 11,128 $ 43,367 Acquisition costs — — — 307 Legal, professional fees and other — (184 ) — (184 ) Restructuring and other related charges, net 104 — 966 — Natural disaster costs 20 — 1,325 162 Asset write-offs 1,210 650 1,210 650 Goodwill impairment loss — — 21,140 — Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration — — (1,174 ) — Adjusted EBIT 11,323 10,789 34,595 44,302 Depreciation and amortization 4,757 4,818 19,279 19,853 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,080 $ 15,607 $ 53,874 $ 64,155 TeamFurmanite Operating income (loss) $ 11,325 $ 2,279 $ (33,993 ) $ 27,283 Acquisition costs — — — 257 Legal, professional fees and other — 519 163 728 Restructuring and other related charges, net 382 5,513 393 5,513 Natural disaster costs (217 ) 4 633 233 Goodwill impairment loss — — 54,101 — Loss on revaluation of contingent consideration — — — 2,184 Adjusted EBIT 11,490 8,315 21,297 36,198 Depreciation and amortization 6,371 6,338 23,412 21,387 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,861 $ 14,653 $ 44,709 $ 57,585 Quest Integrity Operating income $ 5,085 $ 1,917 $ 12,337 $ 4,780 Acquisition costs — — — 114 Legal, professional fees and other — 1,712 — 3,014 Restructuring and other related charges, net 5 — 429 — Adjusted EBIT 5,090 3,629 12,766 7,908 Depreciation and amortization 993 1,383 4,423 5,323 Non-cash share-based compensation costs — 466 — 466 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,083 $ 5,478 $ 17,189 $ 13,697 Corporate and shared support services Operating income (loss) $ (28,612 ) $ (20,222 ) $ (104,582 ) $ (78,548 ) Acquisition costs — — — 6,736 Legal, professional fees and other 6,005 1,799 12,552 7,224 ERP costs 1,927 2,823 13,776 7,631 Restructuring and other related charges, net 499 — 863 — Executive severance/transition cost 163 — 1,190 — Natural disaster costs 27 — 95 — Adjusted EBIT (19,991 ) (15,600 ) (76,106 ) (56,957 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,336 702 5,029 2,110 Non-cash share-based compensation costs 2,030 233 7,876 5,881 Adjusted EBITDA $ (16,625 ) $ (14,665 ) $ (63,201 ) $ (48,966 )



