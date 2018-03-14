Log in
TEAM, INC. (TISI)
03/13 09:02:04 pm
18.45 USD   -1.60%
10:03aTEAM : posts 4Q loss
AQ
01:21aTeam, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results
GL
03/09TEAM, INC. (NYS : TISI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitiv..
AQ
Team, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

03/14/2018 | 12:35pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 14, 2018, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/2282

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
12:35pTEAM, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
11:03aTEAM INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
10:03aTEAM : posts 4Q loss
AQ
01:21aTeam, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results
GL
03/09TEAM, INC. (NYSE : TISI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
AQ
03/09TEAM INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fina..
AQ
03/09TEAM : Announces Amendment to Credit Facility
AQ
03/02TEAM, INC. SCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER : 00 am Eastern Time
GL
02/13TEAM, INC. : Wired News  Team Expands Board of Directors in Agreement with Engi..
AC
02/12TEAM, INC. (NYSE : TISI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
AQ
03/13Team beats by $0.42, beats on revenue 
02/09Team Inc. expands board in deal with activist investor 
2017Don't Take One For The 'Team' Just Yet 
2017Team, Inc. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Team (TISI) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 262 M
EBIT 2018 41,7 M
Net income 2018 6,00 M
Debt 2018 26,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 74,55
P/E ratio 2019 26,45
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
Capitalization 552 M
Technical analysis trends TEAM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,0 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amerino Gatti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip J. Hawk Executive Chairman
Greg L. Boane Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Louis A. Waters Lead Independent Director
Emmett J. Lescroart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEAM, INC.23.83%552
FISERV12.48%30 504
WORLDPAY INC7.04%26 544
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR)--.--%20 381
SGS-2.75%19 722
CIELO-0.94%19 032
