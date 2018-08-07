Log in
News

Tecan : schedules conference call on August 16th to discuss half year 2018 financial results

08/07/2018 | 10:16am CEST

Tecan Group AG / Tecan schedules conference call on August 16th to discuss half year 2018 financial results . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Männedorf, Switzerland, August 7, 2018 - The Tecan Group AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results for the first half year 2018 on Thursday, August 16th, 2018 at 10:00 CEST. The results will be published on August 16th, 2018 at 7:00 CEST.

The conference call will be audio-webcast with synchronized presentation slides. The webcast and a replay of the webcast will be made available in the "Investor Relations" section of Tecan's website www.tecan.com.

Interested parties can also listen to the conference call by phone.

The dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:
Participants from Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 or +44 (0) 207 107 0613 (UK)
Participants from the U.S.: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13
Participants should if possible dial in 15 minutes before the start of the event.

On August 16th, the full 2018 Interim Report will be available on the company website www.tecan.com under Investor Relations. An iPad app for Financial Reports of the Tecan Group is also available from the App Store.

About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2017, Tecan generated sales of CHF 548 million (USD 560 million; EUR 494 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group
Martin Brändle
Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
[email protected]
www.tecan.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Tecan Group AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Tecan Group AG
Seestrasse 103 Maennedorf Switzerland

ISIN: CH0012100191;
