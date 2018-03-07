Tech Data : Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced the availability of Cisco Spark™ collaboration software and Cisco Umbrella™ cloud security on its StreamOne Cloud Marketplace, making it easier for resellers across Europe, the U.S. and Canada to offer both solutions to their customers via the cloud.

Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella are designed for highly secure, cloud-based collaboration in the modern workplace. Cisco Spark enables always-on messaging to video calling, phones, and video conferencing rooms in a secure online environment while Cisco Umbrella helps protect organizations from online security threats. Tech Data will work to increase adoption of both solutions, and recruit additional reseller and service provider partners for Cisco® cloud solutions.

"Tech Data is excited to add Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella to StreamOne's lineup of industry leading software, firmly positioning StreamOne as the leading cloud aggregation platform for resellers and service providers," said Sergio Farache, senior vice president, Global Cloud Solutions at Tech Data. "Both solutions represent a significant opportunity for our partners. The use of collaboration technologies is growing at a rapid pace to allow mobile and remote teams to work together seamlessly. With the proliferation of ransomware and other cybersecurity threats, along with new regulatory compliance requirements like GDPR in Europe, there is a critical requirement for assured protection of systems and data. Cisco solutions are designed for cloud delivery and management, and their availability through StreamOne allows our partners to deploy them for customers, wherever and whenever they are needed."

Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella are offered as part of their SimpleIT portfolio and only require a Cisco Registered Certification in order to sell along with many others in this SMB and mid-market targeted solution set. The availability of these solutions on StreamOne now allows registered Cisco Resellers unparalleled access to self-service quoting, ordering, provisioning, billing and management of their customers' Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella subscriptions. End users benefit from nearly instant provisioning so they can deploy faster.

Cisco Umbrella and Cisco Spark are both currently available on StreamOne across the U.S., Canada, Austria, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Portugal and U.K., and Cisco Umbrella is also available in Belgium. Both solutions will be coming soon to other countries in Europe.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 107 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" for nine straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

