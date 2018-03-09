Log in
TECH DATA CORP (TECD)
Tech Data Corp : Todays Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Tech Data Corporation and Net Element

03/09/2018 | 02:03pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / Shares of Tech Data Corporation were in the red on Thursday after reporting a miss in its earnings for the fourth quarter. Shares of Net Element were soaring high after it was announced that a CNBC host is joining the company's board.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Tech Data Corporation
https://rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=TECD

Net Element, Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=NETE

Tech Data Corporation shares closed down 19.72% on about 3 million shares traded yesterday. Trading volume was significant compared to the stock's average trading volume of just around 269,000 shares. Shares dropped after the Florida-based information technology products distribution company announced its fourth quarter financial report. For the quarter, Tech Data saw a profit of $1.3 million. Adjusted earnings were $3.50 a share, which was slightly below the $3.53 that analysts had expected. Revenue for the quarter at $11.09 billion was however higher than the $10.54 billion that analysts had anticipated. For the full year, there was a profit of $116.6 million, or $3.05 per share. Adjusted EPS was reported at $9.11 per share. Revenue was $36.78 billion. Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $1.30 to $1.60 for the first quarter that ends in May. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $8 billion to $8.3 billion. Since the year began, shares are down over 11%.

Access RDI's Tech Data Corporation Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=TECD

Net Element, Inc. shares closed up 71.69% on about 8.6 million shares traded on Thursday. It was a big gaining day for the company's shares after it was revealed that CNBC host Jon Najarian has joined its board of directors. Najarian is featured as a regular on CNBC's "Halftime Report" as well as "Fast Money." CEO Oleg Firer stated, "We are excited to have Jon join our board. He brings extensive financial, capital markets, cryptocurrency and blockchain insights to Net Element, and we look forward to his advice and direction as we move ahead with corporate initiatives." Najarian commented, "I am impressed with Net Element's technologies and its goals to disrupt the payments industry through innovation and value-added service offerings that include its recently announced plans for a decentralized blockchain platform. I am excited for what the future holds for Net Element, and am eager to support and advise on the Company's current strategy. I look forward to joining the team."

Access RDI's Net Element, Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=NETE

Our Actionable Research on Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) and Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Research Driven Investing, Unit #901 511 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10011

Email:

[email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com


© Accesswire 2018
