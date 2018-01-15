TECH MAHINDRA : TO HELP CUSTOMERS RAPIDLY ADOPT IBM POWER9™

Bangalore, India, 15 January 2018: Tech Mahindra today announced it is working with IBM to help Tech Mahindra's clients migrate their most demanding workloads to IBM POWER9. This multi-year relationship is designed to accelerate Power Systems adoption for IBM and strengthen Tech Mahindra's offerings around virtualization, data center transformation and high-performance computing.

Tech Mahindra is an IBM Business Partner and assists clients with migrations to Power-based solutions. Recently, a large Australian retailer chose Tech Mahindra for Data center transformation with Power Systems. This successful transformation created a stable foundation for its business applications such as SAP applications and databases. In addition, a large Asian telecom provider utilized Tech Mahindra expertise in managing Power System environments.

Tech Mahindra's rich experience with Power Systems datacenter design, build, migration and managed services, coupled with the latest Power innovations, will result in creation of Power Systems-based solutions like automated tool based migrations for new Power Systems, SAP HANA migration and AI/ Big Data solutions to help customers transform mission-critical workloads effectively.

'We are proud to collaborate with IBM and leverage our long-term relationship to meet the expectations of customers and business goals for the IBM Power portfolio. The capabilities built with this enhanced relationship positions us to drive value to our joint customers. Our new solutions powered by POWER9 Systems will further fuel growth of our hybrid cloud initiatives' said Pritam Parvatkar, SVP & Global Head of Strategic Technology Relationships, Tech Mahindra.

The next-generation Power Systems Servers incorporate IBM's new POWER9 processor with the latest IO subsystem technology to accelerate the most data-intensive workloads. With PCIe 4.0, OpenCAPI 2.0, and next-generation NVIDIA NVLink, POWER9-based solutions offer nearly 10x the memory bandwidth of competitive processors1, so Tech Mahindra clients who migrate to POWER9 will be positioned to see performance gains that accelerate workloads such as deep learning and AI.

'IBM POWER9 Systems were designed from the ground up to manage data-intensive workloads,' said Steve Sibley, IBM Vice-President for Cognitive Systems. 'Our collaboration with Tech Mahindra will facilitate rapid migrations to IBM Power Systems that will help clients build successful digital transformation initiatives in a multi-cloud world.'

For Further Queries:

Shalini Singh | Global Media Relations & PR | Tech Mahindra | Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this release concerning the future prospects of Tech Mahindra Limited ('the Company' or 'TechM') are forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Company's actual results differ materially from such forward looking statements. The Company, from time to time, makes written and oral forward-looking statements based on information available with the management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

References

¹POWER9 and next generation NVIDIA NVLink peak transfer rate is 150 GB/sec = 48 lanes x 3.2265625 GB/sec x 64 bit/66 bit encoding.