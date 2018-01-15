Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Tech Mahindra Ltd    TECHM   INE669C01036

TECH MAHINDRA LTD (TECHM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

TECH MAHINDRA : TO HELP CUSTOMERS RAPIDLY ADOPT IBM POWER9™

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2018 | 06:24am CET

Bangalore, India, 15 January 2018: Tech Mahindra today announced it is working with IBM to help Tech Mahindra's clients migrate their most demanding workloads to IBM POWER9. This multi-year relationship is designed to accelerate Power Systems adoption for IBM and strengthen Tech Mahindra's offerings around virtualization, data center transformation and high-performance computing.

Tech Mahindra is an IBM Business Partner and assists clients with migrations to Power-based solutions. Recently, a large Australian retailer chose Tech Mahindra for Data center transformation with Power Systems. This successful transformation created a stable foundation for its business applications such as SAP applications and databases. In addition, a large Asian telecom provider utilized Tech Mahindra expertise in managing Power System environments.

Tech Mahindra's rich experience with Power Systems datacenter design, build, migration and managed services, coupled with the latest Power innovations, will result in creation of Power Systems-based solutions like automated tool based migrations for new Power Systems, SAP HANA migration and AI/ Big Data solutions to help customers transform mission-critical workloads effectively.

'We are proud to collaborate with IBM and leverage our long-term relationship to meet the expectations of customers and business goals for the IBM Power portfolio. The capabilities built with this enhanced relationship positions us to drive value to our joint customers. Our new solutions powered by POWER9 Systems will further fuel growth of our hybrid cloud initiatives' said Pritam Parvatkar, SVP & Global Head of Strategic Technology Relationships, Tech Mahindra.

The next-generation Power Systems Servers incorporate IBM's new POWER9 processor with the latest IO subsystem technology to accelerate the most data-intensive workloads. With PCIe 4.0, OpenCAPI 2.0, and next-generation NVIDIA NVLink, POWER9-based solutions offer nearly 10x the memory bandwidth of competitive processors1, so Tech Mahindra clients who migrate to POWER9 will be positioned to see performance gains that accelerate workloads such as deep learning and AI.

'IBM POWER9 Systems were designed from the ground up to manage data-intensive workloads,' said Steve Sibley, IBM Vice-President for Cognitive Systems. 'Our collaboration with Tech Mahindra will facilitate rapid migrations to IBM Power Systems that will help clients build successful digital transformation initiatives in a multi-cloud world.'

For Further Queries:
Shalini Singh | Global Media Relations & PR | Tech Mahindra | Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this release concerning the future prospects of Tech Mahindra Limited ('the Company' or 'TechM') are forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Company's actual results differ materially from such forward looking statements. The Company, from time to time, makes written and oral forward-looking statements based on information available with the management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

References

¹POWER9 and next generation NVIDIA NVLink peak transfer rate is 150 GB/sec = 48 lanes x 3.2265625 GB/sec x 64 bit/66 bit encoding.

Tech Mahindra Limited published this content on 15 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2018 05:24:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TECH MAHINDRA LTD
06:24a TECH MAHINDRA : TO HELP CUSTOMERS RAPIDLY ADOPT IBM POWER9™
01/12 TECH MAHINDRA : Goliath Technologies Achieves Record Revenue Growth for Eighth C..
01/11 TECH MAHINDRA : Goliath Technologies Achieves Record Revenue Growth for Eighth C..
01/10 TECH MAHINDRA : Techm parners edx for re-skilling
01/10 TECH MAHINDRA : Techm partneres edx to reskill workforce on new areas
01/09 TECH MAHINDRA : partners with edX.org, the leading online learning platform foun..
01/09 India VIX surges ahead of key earnings
01/06 IT services to expect steady third-quarter in current fiscal
01/02 Wipro, TechM among 15 companies shortlisted by SEBI for IT services
01/02 Wipro, techm among 15 companies shortlisted by sebi for it services
More news
Financials ( INR)
Sales 2018 307 B
EBIT 2018 34 296 M
Net income 2018 32 053 M
Finance 2018 53 026 M
Yield 2018 1,86%
P/E ratio 2018 15,32
P/E ratio 2019 14,53
EV / Sales 2018 1,58x
EV / Sales 2019 1,39x
Capitalization 539 B
Chart TECH MAHINDRA LTD
Duration : Period :
Tech Mahindra Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | TECHM | INE669C01036 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TECH MAHINDRA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 518  INR
Spread / Average Target -6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chander Prakash Gurnani Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
L. Ravichandran President & Chief Operating Officer
Atul Pal Kunwar President & Chief Technology Officer
Anand Gopal Mahindra Non-Executive Chairman
Milind Kulkarni Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECH MAHINDRA LTD9.16%8 478
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.03%151 034
ACCENTURE4.59%102 003
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES2.59%83 569
VMWARE, INC.6.34%53 726
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING-0.01%52 540
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.