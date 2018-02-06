Log in
Non-core asset disposal: Update

02/06/2018 | 10:25am CET

TechFinancials, Inc.
('TechFinancials, the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Non-core asset disposal: Update

Further to its announcement of 24 November 2017, TechFinancials (AIM: TECH), a leading technology provider to financial trading brokers, today announces that it has decided not to progress with the proposed sale of the Company's shareholdings in its non-core subsidiaries, B.O. TradeFinancials Limited ('BOT') and MarketFinancials Limited ('MF'), to S. Win Holdings ('the Buyer').

As of 31 January 2018, the Buyer had not secured the relevant regulatory consents for the acquisition of either BOT or MF and, under the terms of the share purchase agreement, the Company has elected not to proceed with the sale of BOT and MF.

TechFinancials is currently re-considering its options with regard to its shareholdings in BOT and MF and will make a further announcement in due course. In the meantime, TechFinancials will continue to focus its attention on developing its Forex and CFD and other innovative solutions including solutions for the rapidly growing blockchain-based products and technologies market.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information:

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Colin Aaronson / Samantha Harrison / Carolyn Sansom

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100

Northland Capital Partners Limited (Broker)

David Hignell/ John Howes

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3861 6625

Peterhouse Corporate Finance (Joint Broker)

Lucy Williams / Eran Zucker

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0932

Media enquiries:

Yellow Jersey (Media Relations)

Charles Goodwin / Katie Bairsto

Tel: +44 (0) 7748 843 871

About TechFinancials

TechFinancials plc (AIM: TECH) is a leading innovator and supplier of financial trading solutions for retail clients. The Group operates a B2B division licensing white label trading platform solutions to online brokers. In addition, the Company operates a B2C division operating trading platforms worldwide and incorporating a strategic joint venture focusing on solutions for traders in the Asia Pacific region.

Further information can be found at http://techfinancials.com.

TechFinancials Inc. published this content on 06 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2018 09:24:14 UTC.

