TechFinancials : Application for Admission to the NEX Exchange Growth Market

TechFinancials, Inc.

('TechFinancials, Inc.' or 'the Company')

Application for Admission to the NEX Exchange Growth Market

TechFinancials, Inc. the AIM quoted, fintech software provider of financial solutions including blockchain-based digital assets and traditional financial trading solutions for retail clients, is pleased to announce that it has applied for admission of its entire issued share capital of 84,980,979 fully paid ordinary shares of USD0.0005 ('Ordinary Shares') to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market ('NEX'). Admission is expected to take place on or around 8 August 2018.

The Company sees its plan to dual list its shares on the NEX as being entirely complimentary to its AIM listing, and the Company plans to remain trading on AIM following its admission to NEX. The Directors believe that a dual listing on NEX will increase the visibility of the Company in the market; may potentially enhance liquidity for the Company's shares; and create a solid platform on which the Directors can continue to promote the Company's growth.

Asaf Lahav, Group Chief Executive Officer of TechFinancials:

'In conjunction with trading on AIM, we are very pleased to be joining NEX which marks a significant milestone in the Company's growth. We believe that it will create an important opportunity for the Company to access additional sources of finance as well as raising our profile to become a leader in the market in which we operate.

'With a revised focus on blockchain trading technologies and solutions, the Company is now well positioned to attract further capital investment as we seek to deliver on our new strategy. We look forward to updating our investors and the market on the progress made over the coming months.'

About TechFinancials

TechFinancials, Inc (AIM: TECH) is a fintech software provider of financial trading solutions, including blockchain-based digital assets and traditional financial trading solutions for retail clients. The Group operates a B2B division licensing white label trading platform solutions to online brokers. In addition, the Company operates a B2C division operating trading platform incorporating a strategic joint venture focusing on solutions for traders in the Asia Pacific region.

The Company currently holds a 2% interest and an option to acquire a further 90 % in CEDEX, a blockchain-based on-line exchange for diamonds, which would give TechFinancials up to 92 % of CEDEX or 87.4 % on a fully diluted basis.

Further information can be found at http://techfinancials.com.