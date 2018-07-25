Log in
TechFinancials : Application for Admission to the NEX Exchange Growth Market

07/25/2018 | 08:49am CEST

TechFinancials, Inc.

('TechFinancials, Inc.' or 'the Company')

Application for Admission to the NEX Exchange Growth Market

TechFinancials, Inc. the AIM quoted, fintech software provider of financial solutions including blockchain-based digital assets and traditional financial trading solutions for retail clients, is pleased to announce that it has applied for admission of its entire issued share capital of 84,980,979 fully paid ordinary shares of USD0.0005 ('Ordinary Shares') to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market ('NEX'). Admission is expected to take place on or around 8 August 2018.

The Company sees its plan to dual list its shares on the NEX as being entirely complimentary to its AIM listing, and the Company plans to remain trading on AIM following its admission to NEX. The Directors believe that a dual listing on NEX will increase the visibility of the Company in the market; may potentially enhance liquidity for the Company's shares; and create a solid platform on which the Directors can continue to promote the Company's growth.

Asaf Lahav, Group Chief Executive Officer of TechFinancials:

'In conjunction with trading on AIM, we are very pleased to be joining NEX which marks a significant milestone in the Company's growth. We believe that it will create an important opportunity for the Company to access additional sources of finance as well as raising our profile to become a leader in the market in which we operate.

'With a revised focus on blockchain trading technologies and solutions, the Company is now well positioned to attract further capital investment as we seek to deliver on our new strategy. We look forward to updating our investors and the market on the progress made over the coming months.'

For further information:

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Colin Aaronson / Samantha Harrison

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100

Northland Capital Partners Limited (Joint Broker)

David Hignell/ John Howes

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3861 6625

Peterhouse Corporate Finance (Joint Broker)

Lucy Williams / Eran Zucker

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0932

Media enquiries:

Yellow Jersey (Media Relations)

Charles Goodwin / Katie Bairsto

Tel: +44 (0) 7748 843 871

About TechFinancials

TechFinancials, Inc (AIM: TECH) is a fintech software provider of financial trading solutions, including blockchain-based digital assets and traditional financial trading solutions for retail clients. The Group operates a B2B division licensing white label trading platform solutions to online brokers. In addition, the Company operates a B2C division operating trading platform incorporating a strategic joint venture focusing on solutions for traders in the Asia Pacific region.

The Company currently holds a 2% interest and an option to acquire a further 90 % in CEDEX, a blockchain-based on-line exchange for diamonds, which would give TechFinancials up to 92 % of CEDEX or 87.4 % on a fully diluted basis.

Further information can be found at http://techfinancials.com.

Disclaimer

TechFinancials Inc. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 06:48:06 UTC
