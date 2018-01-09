TECHNICOLOR: HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON TECHNICOLOR'S SHARE MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

Issy-les-Moulineaux, January 9, 2018

Regulated Information HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON TECHNICOLOR'S SHARE MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

Under the share management agreement signed between TECHNICOLOR and NATIXIS, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 29, 2017:

606,982 TECHNICOLOR shares

€353,833.07

For information, as of the last statement on this agreement (ie June 30, 2017), the following assets were booked to the liquidity account:

599,583 TECHNICOLOR shares

€ 296,384.61

***

About Technicolor

Technicolor, a worldwide technology leader in the media and entertainment sector, is at the forefront of digital innovation. Our world class research and innovation laboratories enable us to lead the market in delivering advanced video services to content creators and distributors. We also benefit from an extensive intellectual property portfolio focused on imaging and sound technologies. Our commitment: supporting the delivery of exciting new experiences for consumers in theaters, homes and on-the-go.

www.technicolor.com - Follow us: @Technicolor - linkedin.com/company/technicolor

Technicolor shares are on the NYSE Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: TECHNICOLOR via Globenewswire

