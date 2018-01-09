Log in
TECHNICOLOR (TCH)
TECHNICOLOR: HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON TECHNICOLOR'S SHARE MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

01/09/2018 | 06:01pm CET

Issy-les-Moulineaux, January 9, 2018

Regulated Information

HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON TECHNICOLOR'S SHARE MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

Under the share management agreement signed between TECHNICOLOR and NATIXIS, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 29, 2017:

  • 606,982 TECHNICOLOR shares
  • €353,833.07

For information, as of the last statement on this agreement (ie June 30, 2017), the following assets were booked to the liquidity account:

  • 599,583 TECHNICOLOR shares
  • € 296,384.61

***

About Technicolor

Technicolor, a worldwide technology leader in the media and entertainment sector, is at the forefront of digital innovation. Our world class research and innovation laboratories enable us to lead the market in delivering advanced video services to content creators and distributors. We also benefit from an extensive intellectual property portfolio focused on imaging and sound technologies. Our commitment: supporting the delivery of exciting new experiences for consumers in theaters, homes and on-the-go.

www.technicolor.com - Follow us: @Technicolor - linkedin.com/company/technicolor

Technicolor shares are on the NYSE Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: TECHNICOLOR via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 4 764 M
EBIT 2017 138 M
Net income 2017 17,5 M
Debt 2017 695 M
Yield 2017 2,03%
P/E ratio 2017 312,20
P/E ratio 2018 17,34
EV / Sales 2017 0,42x
EV / Sales 2018 0,39x
Capitalization 1 293 M
Technical analysis trends TECHNICOLOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,75 €
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Rose Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce L. Hack Chairman
Nathan Wappet Chief Operating Officer-Production Services
Esther Gaide Chief Financial Officer
Ginny Davis Chief Information & Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHNICOLOR8.78%1 545
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX6.43%66 824
VIVENDI5.04%36 859
VIACOM-5.55%11 964
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.2.45%6 512
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP. (USA)-5.65%6 394
