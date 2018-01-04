Technopolis Oyj : Flagging Notification in Accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

TechnopolisBR> Major shareholder announcements

Flagging Notification in Accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

TECHNOPOLIS PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE January 4, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. EET

Flagging Notification in Accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

On January 3, 2018, Technopolis Plc received a flagging notification pursuant to Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.

According to the flagging notification, the total ownership in Technopolis Plc held byBlackRock, Inc., based on the total sum which consists of the indirect holding and the total number of financial instruments referred to in chapter 9, section 6a of the Securities Markets Act, decreased on January 2, 2017 below 5.00 per cent of all shares in Technopolis Plc.

Total positions of BlackRock Inc. subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of bothBR> in % Resulting situation on the date when threshold was crossed or reached <5.00%> <5.00%> <5.00%> Position of previous notification 4.59% 0.40% 5.00%

Technopolis Plc has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. The total amount of shares is 158,793,662.

Technopolis Plc

Further information:BR> Minna KarttunenBR> Head of IRBR> Technopolis PlcBR> +358 40 513 3225BR>[email protected]

Technopolis provides the best addresses for success in six countries in the Nordic-Baltic region. The company develops, owns and operates a chain of 17 smart business parks that combine services with flexible and modern office space. The company's core value is to continuously exceed customer expectations by providing outstanding solutions to 1,600 companies and their 50,000 employees in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Russia and Lithuania. The Technopolis Plc share (TPS1V) is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.