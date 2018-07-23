Techtronic Industries : Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.

創科實業有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 669)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Techtronic Industries Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 15 August 2018 at which the Board will, among other matters, approve the announcement of the interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and consider the payment of an interim dividend.

By order of the Board

Techtronic Industries Company Limited

Veronica Ka Po Ng Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 23 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five Group Executive Directors, namely Mr. Horst Julius Pudwill (Chairman), Mr. Stephan Horst Pudwill (Vice Chairman), Mr. Joseph Galli Jr. (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Patrick Kin Wah Chan and Mr. Frank Chi Chung Chan, two Non-executive Directors, namely, Prof. Roy Chi Ping Chung GBS BBS JP and Mr. Camille Jojo and five Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Christopher Patrick Langley OBE, Mr. Manfred Kuhlmann, Mr. Peter David Sullivan, Mr. Vincent Ting Kau Cheung and Mr. Johannes-Gerhard Hesse.