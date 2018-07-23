Log in
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD. (0669)
Techtronic Industries : Date of Board Meeting

07/23/2018 | 11:43am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.

創科實業有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 669)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Techtronic Industries Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 15 August 2018 at which the Board will, among other matters, approve the announcement of the interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and consider the payment of an interim dividend.

By order of the Board

Techtronic Industries Company Limited

Veronica Ka Po Ng Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 23 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five Group Executive Directors, namely Mr. Horst Julius Pudwill (Chairman), Mr. Stephan Horst Pudwill (Vice Chairman), Mr. Joseph Galli Jr. (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Patrick Kin Wah Chan and Mr. Frank Chi Chung Chan, two Non-executive Directors, namely, Prof. Roy Chi Ping Chung GBS BBS JP and Mr. Camille Jojo and five Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Christopher Patrick Langley OBE, Mr. Manfred Kuhlmann, Mr. Peter David Sullivan, Mr. Vincent Ting Kau Cheung and Mr. Johannes-Gerhard Hesse.

Disclaimer

TTI - Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 09:42:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 682 M
EBIT 2018 616 M
Net income 2018 559 M
Finance 2018 275 M
Yield 2018 1,94%
P/E ratio 2018 17,95
P/E ratio 2019 15,09
EV / Sales 2018 1,45x
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
Capitalization 9 992 M
Chart TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6,84 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph G. Galli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Horst Julius Pudwill Chairman
Kin Wah Chan Executive Director & Operations Director
Chi Chung Chan Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter David Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-16.81%9 817
FANUC CORP-23.13%39 094
ATLAS COPCO AB-10.28%34 852
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES9.94%29 242
INGERSOLL-RAND2.93%22 763
SANDVIK7.48%22 025
