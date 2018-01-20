Log in
TECK RESOURCES LTD (TCK.B)

TECK RESOURCES LTD (TCK.B)
01/19
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/19
36.79 CAD   +1.43%
01/18 TECK RESOURCES : Media and Investor Audiocast Advisory
Teck Resources : Announces Elkview Incident

01/20/2018

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2018) - Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that there has been a significant pressure event at the dryer at Teck's Elkview mine. There were no adverse health or environmental impacts. Work is ongoing to assess the extent of the damage and the potential impact on production. Elkview continues to operate at a reduced production rate using the unaffected facilities at the mine. It is too soon to estimate the extent of any downtime or loss of production as a result of the event.

About Teck

Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.


© Marketwired 2018
Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2017 11 831 M
EBIT 2017 4 011 M
Net income 2017 2 449 M
Debt 2017 5 107 M
Yield 2017 0,77%
P/E ratio 2017 8,69
P/E ratio 2018 9,84
EV / Sales 2017 2,23x
EV / Sales 2018 2,06x
Capitalization 21 229 M
Income Statement Evolution
