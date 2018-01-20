Teck Resources : Announces Elkview Incident

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2018) - Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that there has been a significant pressure event at the dryer at Teck's Elkview mine. There were no adverse health or environmental impacts. Work is ongoing to assess the extent of the damage and the potential impact on production. Elkview continues to operate at a reduced production rate using the unaffected facilities at the mine. It is too soon to estimate the extent of any downtime or loss of production as a result of the event.

