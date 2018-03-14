Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tecnoglass Inc    TGLS   KYG872641009

TECNOGLASS INC (TGLS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Tecnoglass Inc : Tecnoglass Inc. to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 12:35pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 14, 2018, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/22949

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TECNOGLASS INC
12:35pTECNOGLASS INC : Tecnoglass Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:01pTecnoglass Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results
GL
03/08Tecnoglass announces timing of regular quarterly dividend for first quarter 2..
GL
02/07Tecnoglass sets date for fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings release a..
GL
2017TECNOGLASS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF Regular Quarterly Dividend For Fourth Quarter ..
GL
2017TECNOGLASS Sets Date for THIRD Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference C..
GL
2017TECNOGLASS : to Present at the Dougherty & Company 2017 Institutional Investor C..
MW
2017TECNOGLASS : Announces Timing of Quarterly Dividend for Third Quarter 2017
MW
2017TECNOGLASS : Promotes Santiago Giraldo to Chief Financial Officer
MW
2017TECNOGLASS : Sets Date for Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference C..
MW
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:01aTecnoglass misses by $0.03, misses on revenue 
03/08Tecnoglass declares $0.14 dividend 
02/05JANUARY PORTFOLIO REVIEW : Up Against A Crazy Market 
01/24GRUPO AVAL : Colombian Banks Will Surge In 2018 
01/04ANDINA : On The Road With A Top Pick For 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 317 M
EBIT 2017 35,5 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 43,24
P/E ratio 2018 15,66
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,86x
Capitalization 311 M
Chart TECNOGLASS INC
Duration : Period :
Tecnoglass Inc Technical Analysis Chart | TGLS | KYG872641009 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TECNOGLASS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,0 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
Managers
NameTitle
José Manuel Daes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allen Lorne Weil Non-Executive Chairman
Christian T. Daes Chief Operating Officer & Director
Joaquín F. Fernández Finance Director & Chief Accounting Officer
Santiago Giraldo Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECNOGLASS INC27.07%311
SAINT-GOBAIN-0.35%31 804
ASSA ABLOY AB7.83%23 955
MASCO-3.76%13 360
ASAHI GLASS CO LTD-10.95%9 776
TOTO LTD-14.52%9 582
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.