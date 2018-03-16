Log in
Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units

03/16/2018 | 09:46pm CET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP), has declared cash distributions of $0.5625 per unit on the Partnership’s Series A preferred units (NYSE:TGP PR A) and $0.5313 per unit on the Partnership’s Series B preferred units (NYSE:TGP PR B) for the period from January 1, 2018 to March 31, 2018. The cash distributions are payable on April 16, 2018 to all unitholders of record as at March 29, 2018.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG, LPG and crude oil marine transportation services primarily under long-term, fixed-rate charter contracts through its interests in 49 LNG carriers (including 12 newbuildings), 29 LPG/Multigas carriers (including two newbuildings) and four conventional tankers. The Partnership’s interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners’ common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TGP”, “TGP PR A” and “TGP PR B”, respectively.

For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton
Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963
Website: www.teekay.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
