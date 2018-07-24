TEGNA : Announces Quarterly Dividend

TEGNA Inc.’s (NYSE: TGNA) Board of Directors today declared a dividend
of 7 cents per share, payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of
record as of the close of business on September 7, 2018.
“Our culture of innovation is leading to tangible results. We are a
best-in-class operator that is well positioned for growth, both now and
in the future. We remain committed to serving our communities while
delivering value to shareholders,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO,
TEGNA.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the
greater good of our communities. With 47 television stations and two
radio stations in 39 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and
information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of
top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third
of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50
million adults on-air and approximately 30 million across its digital
platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top
awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and
Emmy Awards. TEGNA delivers results for advertisers through unparalleled
and innovative solutions including OTT local advertising network Premion,
centralized marketing resource Hatch, and G/O
Digital, a one-stop shop for local businesses to connect with
consumers through digital marketing. Across platforms, TEGNA tells
empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers
innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005981/en/