TEGNA INC (TGNA)

TEGNA INC (TGNA)
07/24 10:00:54 pm
10.78 USD   -0.37%
TEGNA : Announces Quarterly Dividend

07/24/2018 | 11:02pm CEST

TEGNA Inc.’s (NYSE: TGNA) Board of Directors today declared a dividend of 7 cents per share, payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 7, 2018.

“Our culture of innovation is leading to tangible results. We are a best-in-class operator that is well positioned for growth, both now and in the future. We remain committed to serving our communities while delivering value to shareholders,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 47 television stations and two radio stations in 39 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 30 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA delivers results for advertisers through unparalleled and innovative solutions including OTT local advertising network Premion, centralized marketing resource Hatch, and G/O Digital, a one-stop shop for local businesses to connect with consumers through digital marketing. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 173 M
EBIT 2018 688 M
Net income 2018 355 M
Debt 2018 2 773 M
Yield 2018 2,59%
P/E ratio 2018 6,51
P/E ratio 2019 7,20
EV / Sales 2018 2,35x
EV / Sales 2019 1,77x
Capitalization 2 329 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 14,3 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Lynn Beall COO-Media Operations & Executive Vice President
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEGNA INC-23.15%2 329
DISCOVERY INC19.30%13 182
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-11.47%7 166
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.-21.31%4 352
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC-9.97%4 186
AMC NETWORKS INC13.54%3 537
