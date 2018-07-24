TEGNA : Announces Quarterly Dividend

TEGNA Inc.’s (NYSE: TGNA) Board of Directors today declared a dividend of 7 cents per share, payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 7, 2018.

“Our culture of innovation is leading to tangible results. We are a best-in-class operator that is well positioned for growth, both now and in the future. We remain committed to serving our communities while delivering value to shareholders,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 47 television stations and two radio stations in 39 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 30 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA delivers results for advertisers through unparalleled and innovative solutions including OTT local advertising network Premion, centralized marketing resource Hatch, and G/O Digital, a one-stop shop for local businesses to connect with consumers through digital marketing. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005981/en/